5WPR Announces Direct to Consumer Home and Houseware Division

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the creation of a Direct to Consumer (D2C) Home and Houseware Division as an extension of the Home and Design practice group.

5WPR's Home and Design team possesses years of experience creating communications programs that capture the attention of today's leading brands, and has worked with a wide breadth of both emerging and leading home, houseware, culinary and lifestyle brands. The Direct to Consumer team will focus on communications and influencer programs that drive brand awareness while driving consumers to online points of purchase.

"We have always specialized in the storytelling behind home and houseware products, and as consumers have shifted how they shop post-pandemic, we recognize the tactics to drive brand awareness have also shifted," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "As an agency, we keep a close eye on emerging trends and survey consumers who are favoring e-commerce and direct-to-consumer options to better understand their expectations and to build out our strategies."

5W Public Relations helps consumer products and brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. PR services offered to consumer good clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Dara A. Busch

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations