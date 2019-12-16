5WPR Expands Tech Practice with Autotech Specialty Division

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the creation of an autotech specialty division. As an extension of the tech practice, the autotech specialty division services clients pioneering an exciting new phase of the auto industry by providing advancements in advanced-driver-assistance systems, fuel-saving, ride quality and safety features.

In 2018 auto deals hit a high of $82 billion and in 2019 the industry continued to grow with record-breaking mergers, acquisitions, and investments from some of the biggest corporations in the world, all driven by the race for technological advancement within the industry.

"The autotech industry has been one of the fastest-growing sectors of business and investment of this past year," said 5W Public Relations Founder & CEO, Ronn Torossian. "5W has been servicing clients in this area since the beginning and have developed a unique expertise in this area. We are thrilled to be able to offer our current and potential clients practiced media relations programs and strategy in this area."

5WPR's tech practice has grown to specialize in several highly-technical areas and prides itself on being a leading adtech, martech and fintech public relations firm in the nation, boasting three fintech companies valued at over $1 billion. In addition, 5W's roster of international clients has grown exponentially in the past year, specifically in the booming Israeli tech market.

PR services offered to autotech clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

