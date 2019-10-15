5WPR Eyes Continued Growth & Expansion as Leading PR Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), one of the 15 largest independently owned PR firms in the United States, announced today they are actively considering acquisitions of independent public relations and marketing agencies. The firm posted gross revenue of $35.3MM for 2018, and projects revenue of $40MM for 2019.

"There are very few PR agencies who are able to grow in today's highly competitive environment," said 5W PR Founder & CEO, Ronn Torossian. "Our philosophy has long been one of growth, and by doing great work for clients we have been able to achieve that goal. Today, we see there are many small, independent firms who do excellent work and we see them as ideal acquisition targets."

From digital agencies, to crisis PR consultancies, 5W PR is seeking growth minded marketing firms with revenues from $1-$5MM to acquire.

"We work with growth-minded clients and are now seeking growth-minded owners of independent agencies who may wish to join 5WPR. As an industry-leading PR agency, we are committed to doing great work for our clients, and acquisitions are a path we are considering this year to continue to provide expanded services," Ronn Torossian, adds.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

