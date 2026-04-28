5WPR Finds Branded Residences Capture 78% of AI Search Recommendations in South Florida's Ultra-Luxury Market

Inaugural South Florida AI Luxury 50 reveals which $5M+ developments dominate ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Copilot — and which are invisible to UHNW buyers.

MIAMI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldorf Astoria Residences Downtown Miami is the most AI-discoverable luxury new development in South Florida, according to the 5WPR inaugural South Florida AI Luxury 50, the first index measuring how artificial intelligence search engines surface the region's ultra-luxury real estate to ultra-high-net-worth buyers. The index is co-published by Haute Living and 5W.

The Q2 2026 inaugural edition tested 28 buyer-intent prompts across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Copilot, scoring 30 active South Florida luxury new developments on appearance rate, ranking position, sentiment, and factual accuracy.

The Top 10

Waldorf Astoria Residences Downtown Miami — Visibility Score 97 St. Regis Residences, Brickell — 96 St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach — 94 Aman Miami Beach — 93 Bentley Residences — 92 The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami — 91 Cipriani Residences Miami — 90 Aston Martin Residences — 89 South Flagler House — 88 Villa Miami — 86

Five key findings

Branded residences out-recall non-branded approximately 4 to 1. Hospitality-, automotive-, and fashion-branded developments accounted for roughly 78% of top-3 AI recommendations across all 28 buyer-intent prompts.

Trophy units carry the building. AI engines disproportionately surface penthouses, full-floor residences, and corner units. Interior stack inventory appears in fewer than one in five top responses.

Waterfront wins by a 3:1 margin. Bayfront, oceanfront, and Intracoastal projects out-recall inland luxury at roughly a 3:1 rate.

Story beats square footage. Narrative density across owned, earned, and authoritative third-party media is the strongest predictor of AI visibility — stronger than price per foot or even brand.

West Palm Beach is the fastest-rising submarket, driven by recent branded launches including Banyan Tree, Mr. C, Ritz-Carlton West Palm Beach, Olara, Forté on Flagler, and Nora House.

Submarket leaders

Brickell: St. Regis Residences, Brickell

Downtown Miami: Waldorf Astoria Residences

Edgewater: Villa Miami

Miami Beach: Aman Miami Beach

Sunny Isles Beach: St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach

Fort Lauderdale: Pier Sixty-Six Residences

Pompano Beach: Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach

West Palm Beach: South Flagler House

Boca Raton: ALINA Residences

Rising stars

Five projects gained the most AI visibility quarter-over-quarter:

Anantara Miami Resort & Residences (Edgewater) — Anantara's first US property

Banyan Tree Residences West Palm Beach — Banyan Group's US debut

South Flagler House (West Palm Beach)

Mr. C Residences West Palm Beach

Kempinski Residences Miami Design District — Kempinski's first US residences

Quotes

"South Florida is the most strategically important luxury real estate market in the United States right now. The buyers we work with are sophisticated, intentional, and globally mobile. The Index gives buyers, brokers, and developers a clearer picture of how the wealthiest buyers are actually navigating this market."

— Seth Semilof, Co-Founder, Haute Living & Broker, HL Real Estate Group

"Generative engine optimization is the new front door to the consumer. AI engines are now picking the shortlist, and the brands inside that shortlist will compound. The brands outside it will not."

— Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman, 5W

About Haute Living

Haute Living is a global luxury lifestyle media and experiential platform founded in 2004. Through Haute Living, Haute Residence, Haute Jets, Haute Beauty, and HL Real Estate Group, Haute Media Group serves the world's most affluent consumers across media, real estate, and private aviation.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR and digital marketing agency, known for cutting-edge programs that engage businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. The agency continues to deliver a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communications for leading businesses, with more than 250 professionals serving clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations