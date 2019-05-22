5WPR Named Leading Professional Services PR Firm

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication, has released its annual PR rankings and named the Professional Services practice of 5WPR as a top ten firm in that category. With net fees of $3.8 million for professional services, the New York based PR agency moved up in the rankings from 2018.

O'Dwyer's ranks PR agencies based on their fees, and reviews PR firm income statements. The 25 largest independent PR firms in the United States had a combined 2018 fee income of $2.1 Billion Dollars.

"Our Professional Services team continues to grow and innovate – creating impactful and integrated PR and marketing campaigns for our clients," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR. "Companies ranging from startups to industry mainstays all work with our PR Professional Services team, and we are proud of our ability to continue to evolve and grow with the ever-changing media landscape. From crisis communications to litigation support, law firms to real estate moguls, we understand how to position brands and tell meaningful stories."

In addition to Professional Services, 5WPR has a diverse list of clients across Consumer, Corporate and Tech industries, including The Trade Desk, Zeta Global, CareerBuilder, SAP NS2, Jill Stuart, Santa Margherita, Bowlero Corp., and many more.

This year has been a meaningful year for 5WPR, with the PR agency being recognized with a Grand Stevie Award for being among the top 10 most recognized organizations in the 2019 American Business Awards. The PR firm's CEO, Ronn Torossian, in 2019 has spoken at Harvard Business School, been named Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards, and one of the most influential New Yorkers by Metropolitan Magazine.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR firm in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

