5WPR Named to Qwoted's 2023 Top 50 Agencies

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce they have been named to Qwoted's Top 50 Agencies, receiving the highest media success score of all ranked agencies on the list.

Agency 50 award winners were ranked using real-time performance data within the Qwoted network including collective team rates of positive interactions and conversations between agency team members and reporters.

"This achievement is a direct reflection of our team's dedication to producing outstanding work on behalf of our client partners," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch . "As the media industry continues to evolve, maintaining strong journalist relationships and trust and, most importantly, bringing reporters curated stories that speak to their audience is paramount in ensuring our clients break through. It's an honor to see our team's expertise in this area reflected in such a high score."

"Securing meaningful media placements is more challenging than ever before, and 5WPR continues to excel in this space," stated Ronn Torossian, Chairman and Founder of 5WPR. "As the industry continues to advance, media relations remains a core principle of public relations. The value of these relationships cannot be ignored."

Throughout 2023, 5WPR and The HOW Agency have continued to receive awards and industry recognition from the PR and digital marketing industry. The agency has received numerous accolades, including being honored as the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the American Business Awards in addition to Co-CEO Dara A. Busch's Gold Stevie Award win in the Woman of the Year – Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category. 5W has also been named a top US agency, a top 3 NYC PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a top global PR agency by PRovoke Media, and has been included in the PR Net 100 List 2023. The agency has also continued its growth with the announcement of the launch of The HOW Agency, its new dedicated digital agency, in addition to acquiring leading boutique food and beverage communications firm, YC Media.

