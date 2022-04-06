5WPR Named Top Five New York City PR Agency

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR the fifth-largest, privately-held public relations agency in the New York City Metro Area.

"5WPR has seen tremendous growth this year, expanding to new areas of practice, welcoming industry leading clients, recruiting top talent, and opening our Miami office," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch.

"For the past 20 years, 5W has worked to be seen as an industry leader, and it is very rewarding for our incredible work to be recognized. We look forward to continuing this growth year after year," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola.

For the last 52 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, which are verified by reviewing PR firm income statements.

In addition to this ranking, 5WPR was recently awarded top Public Relations Company by The Manifest, named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, and recognized with numerous industry accolades including the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations