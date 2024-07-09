5WPR Named Top U.S. and Global Agency by PRovoke Media

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has been recognized among the top PR agencies in the U.S. and worldwide by PRovoke Media in their Global Top 250 PR Agency Ranking 2024.

Additionally, the agency was named a top-50 firm in the U.S. and globally by PRWeek, a leading publication and resource for professionals in the public relations and communications industry.

"This is an exciting time for 5WPR," shared Michael O'Brien, 5WPR's Global CEO. "After celebrating over twenty years in the business, we look forward to creating value for our clients and helping define public relations for the digital era."

Last year, 5WPR announced the launch of The HOW Agency, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm spun out of 5W's award-winning digital practice. The agency also acquired leading boutique food and beverage communications firm, YC Media, expanding 5W's roster of clients, services, and senior talent.

PRovoke Media determines its rankings by analyzing revenue figures. In addition to this year's accolades, 5WPR has also received the Silver Stevie® Award for Public Relations Agency of the Year and the Grand Stevie Award as the Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

