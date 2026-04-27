5WPR Releases the Hospitality Celebrity Index

New research study documents why celebrity restaurants either last 30 years or die in 18 months — and publishes the first comprehensive benchmarks for celebrity hospitality deal pricing

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned public relations and digital marketing firms in the United States, today released The Hospitality Celebrity Index: Why Some Celebrity Restaurants Last 30 Years and Most Die in 18 Months. The 40-plus-page research report is the first comprehensive analysis of celebrity-brand involvement in the hospitality category - restaurants, hotels, branded residences, and nightlife - and includes published benchmark ranges for deal pricing across every tier of celebrity participation.

The study's central finding is structural. Celebrity hospitality outcomes are bimodal: properties either fail inside 18 months or survive past 30 years, with almost no middle territory. The report quantifies the pattern and explains the mechanism.

Among the headline findings:

Celebrity restaurants fail at roughly 60 to 70% within five years of opening - more than double the failure rate of comparable non-celebrity independents. Of the celebrity restaurants that survive their first five years, a meaningful majority go on to operate for two or three decades.

Hospitality exposes the quality of celebrity involvement faster than any other consumer category. Service quality is visible in real time, operating margins are thin, reputation decays faster than it accumulates, and capital intensity forces long commitment.

The three-legged partnership beats the two-legged partnership every time. Durable celebrity hospitality outcomes - Nobu is the reference case - combine a celebrity equity partner, a category expert as creative lead, and a professional hospitality operator as CEO.

The economic center of celebrity hospitality is moving from restaurants and hotels to branded residential real estate. Nobu Residences, Robert De Niro's Barbuda resort, and E11EVEN Miami's dual-tower development are reshaping the category's economics.

Traditional nightclub economics no longer support celebrity opening-fee deals. The sub-category's strongest operators - Tao Group Hospitality and Catch Hospitality Group chief among them -have built their celebrity relationships on recurring customer economics and operator discipline rather than on appearance fees.

The report publishes, for the first time as a public reference document, benchmark deal pricing for celebrity hospitality arrangements across four tiers of involvement: single-appearance activations, ongoing "face of" arrangements, equity-partner and founder structures, and strategic advisory roles.

The proprietary Hospitality Fit Index, included in Part IV of the report, applies a five-variable scoring model - category authenticity, commitment credibility, operator quality, concept fit, and economic structure - to any proposed celebrity-property pairing, producing a composite score that predicts structural durability before the deal is signed.

"Every hospitality operator we know has a file of celebrity deals that looked great on paper and closed quietly 18 months later," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5WPR. "The bimodal outcome pattern is the single most important thing operators and developers need to understand about this category. This report gives them a framework to sort the deals that will compound from the deals that will not, before the capital is committed."

"A celebrity who takes an appearance-fee deal at a restaurant opening is not in the same business as a celebrity who takes operating equity in a hotel," Torossian added. "The economics, the commitments, and the outcomes are completely different. The industry has needed a structural framework for this for years. That is what this report is."

The Hospitality Celebrity Index identifies emerging developments likely to reshape the category over the next 24 to 36 months, including continued expansion of branded residential, the reset of upper-bound deal economics in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, the migration from traditional nightclubs to branded-residential extensions like E11EVEN Miami, and the increasing authenticity premium as AI-generated celebrity content proliferates in lower-tier hospitality marketing.

The report is available now at 5wpr.com/research/hospitality-celebrity-index. Media inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR and digital marketing agency, known for cutting-edge programs that engage businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. The agency continues to deliver a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communications for leading businesses, with more than 250 professionals serving clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations