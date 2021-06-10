5WPR Tapped to Lead Communications for Large-Scale Tech M&A, IPOs, and SPAC Launches and Mergers

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces that in the first six months of 2021, its Corporate and Technology practice led communications around roughly $20 billion in tech M&A and over $2 billion in funding rounds from private equity, venture capital, and family offices. Additionally, the firm supported various IPO programs and roadshows, strategic planning around earnings and financial communications for over ten public companies, the planning and execution of high-profile crisis communications plans, messaging and media training for high-level executives, and, through its specialty SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) practice, the launch of multiple high-profile SPACs.

5W's established history of facilitating financial communications includes largescale M&A transactions, SPACs, IPOs, funding rounds, and buyouts and recapitalizations, as well as direct experience working with internal and external investor relations teams.

"With the extraordinary amount of capital being deployed and the flurry of IPO activity, we've seen a tremendous amount of interest in our financial communications services because companies require a special skillset and knowledge of the legalities and procedures of such announcements," said 5WPR President of the Corporate and Technology Practice, Matthew Caiola. "Clients have told us that our ability to run day-to-day corporate communications campaigns as well as manage all aspects of their communications around these complex financial events and cut through all of the noise has been especially important in this environment."

5W's industry-leading clients and offerings have attracted top-tier talent, allowing the agency to build out a leadership team with comprehensive capabilities, further supporting their ability to scale PR campaigns across B2B and consumer technology companies.

Caiola goes on to say, "Our results speak for themselves. Partnerships stemming from financial events often last years, with clients looking to us for further support on an on-going basis and of course, when it's time for their next financial move."

5WPR launched a SPAC Specialty Division in January 2021, after increased interest from clients and continued popularity in the SPAC offering process. The dedicated SPAC PR team guides clients through the highly regulated structure of communications during the procedure, which takes place across a significantly shorter timeframe than traditional IPOs.

Past IPO and SPAC launches supported by 5WPR include prominent SaaS and CEM platforms, gaming technologies, electric vehicles, lodging and entertainment, internet commerce sectors, and financial technology companies.

Services offered to these clients include media relations, investor communications, content creation, digital media campaigns, speaking opportunities, crisis preparedness and mitigation, media training, and liaising with exchanges.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

