5WPR Welcomes Internationally Acclaimed Publishing House, Cuento de Luz, to Roster of Clients

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., welcomes award-winning publishing house, Cuento de Luz, to their roster of acclaimed publishers and authors.

Based in Madrid, Spain, but with an international outlook, Cuento de Luz, founded by writer and humanitarian Ana Eulate, publishes bodies of work in both English and Spanish for global distribution. Each book is written with the intention to take the imagination on a journey, promote universal values and raise awareness about the environment. 5WPR is tasked with further introducing the international publishing house to the U.S. market through a strategic media program that includes supporting the launch of upcoming book releases and best-selling titles, and highlighting Cuento de Luz's rich history, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to promoting peace and respecting differences.

"We are thrilled to be the agency chosen to represent Cuento de Luz," said 5WPR Consumer Practice President, Dara A. Busch. "We see tremendous opportunity to connect Cuento de Luz with consumers through their beautiful stories and illustrations, and the powerful causes that inspired them."

Cuento de Luz book themes include, among others, freedom of expression, migration & change, environment deforestation, and cultural diversity. In addition, some Cuento de Luz stories are dedicated to small foundations led by brave entrepreneurs who use all of their profits for projects for education, nutrition, preserving the environment or helping to promote peace. Cuento de Luz is a certified B Corporation, and uses stone paper for book publishing, a new generation of paper that does not need trees, water or chemicals, saving more than 50% of energy consumed compared to tree based paper.

5W Public Relations helps consumer products and brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. PR services offered to lifestyle clients includes messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Cuento de Luz

Award-winning Cuento de Luz was founded in 2010 by writer and humanitarian Ana Eulate in her home garage. Still based in Madrid, Spain, Cuento de Luz holds an international outlook specializing in children's literature printing books in both English and Spanish, with accolades from The New York Times and the New York Public Library. Each story takes their readers' imagination on a journey, helps to care for the planet, encourages universal values and additionally promotes peace. As a certified B Corporation, Cuento de Luz is committed to preserve the environment through the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance and public transparency, which includes the integration of sustainable materials in its books such as using stone paper as of January 2017. For more on Cuento de Luz, please visit www.cuentodeluz.com.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

