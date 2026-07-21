5x5 Raises the Bar in Distributed AI Micro Edge, Appointing Industry Expert to Lead Next Wave of Wireless Analytics

Pankaj Taneja, P.E. joins to realize the vision of Platform Five software as the intelligence layer for sustainable expansion of AI infrastructure networks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5x5 Technologies today announced the appointment of licensed Professional Engineer Pankaj Taneja as Director, AI Micro Edge Intelligence Platforms. He reports to Anne Zink, CEO.

This hire reflects 5x5's strategy to help technology leaders, governments, and infrastructure partners make smarter decisions about distributed AI micro edge deployment through software, analytics, and integration.

"We know that wireless infrastructure is AI infrastructure," said Zink. "Pankaj has spent his career at the intersection of tower standards, digital twins, and AI automation. His arrival is a clear signal that 5x5 intends to lead the Distributed AI Micro Edge wave with intelligent analytics grounded in deep understanding of tower sites and networks."

Taneja brings more than 20 years of structural engineering and infrastructure software experience, including recent leadership roles at Bentley Systems. He has helped telecom tower owners worldwide position assets for the challenges of 4G, 5G, and the AI era.

At 5x5, Taneja will drive the roadmap and technical direction for the company's Distributed AI Micro Edge offering. His responsibility spans a reference architecture across Tower Edge and Campus Edge. He will help 5x5 customers achieve scaled deployments of distributed AI micro edge architecture to transform today's wireless sites into high-value nodes, placed where users demand real-time, low-latency, AI-powered compute. His work will leverage 5x5's intelligent analytics to accelerate decisions on suitability, siting, and equipment.

Over his career, Taneja has held product management, user success, and design engineering roles across US and international markets. His expertise includes digital twins, automating structural analysis workflows, and applying AI/ML for physical-asset detection. He has directed quality assurance and verification of tower products, and contributed to standards including TIA-222, Eurocode, and AS3995/AS4100.

By adding a seasoned structural engineer and product leader to helm Distributed AI Micro Edge, 5x5 is deepening its role as a trusted partner to towercos, carriers, governments, solutions architects, and infrastructure investors seeking to digitize portfolios, automate workflows, and unlock new value for AI at the edge.

About 5x5 Technologies

5x5 is the AI-powered intelligence layer behind the world's wireless infrastructure and micro edge data centers. The company helps customers unlock hidden capacity, win more leases, and run critical assets with greater efficiency and profitability. Platform Five™ fuses multi-method data capture, 3D digital twins, advanced analytics, and workflow automation into an integrated operating system; all supported by Human-in-the-Loop AI. Founded in 2016, 5x5 supports leaders like Crown Castle, MAST, FAA, Lumea Transgrid, and NBN. 5x5 is a member of Tomorrow Street, the Vodafone–Technoport innovation joint venture in Luxembourg. 5x5 is backed by Safar Partners, HostPlus, Ocean Azul, Council Tree, and SoftBank. Learn more at www.5x5.ai.

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SOURCE 5x5 Technologies Inc.