5x5 Trading Supports Fleet Transition for Wheels Up, Completed 18 Months Ahead of Schedule

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5x5 Trading, the IADA-accredited dealer and fleet advisory firm, today announced its support for a comprehensive fleet transformation in partnership with Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) ("Wheels Up"), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation. Serving as Wheels Up's exclusive transaction partner, 5x5 has managed the acquisition and disposition of nearly 100 aircraft since 2024, helping the company complete its jet fleet modernization program 18 months ahead of the original timeline.

The program supported Wheels Up's strategic decision to simplify its controlled fleet from four jet aircraft types to two, creating a more focused fleet centered on the Embraer Phenom 300 and Bombardier Challenger 300/350, two of the most in-demand aircraft in private aviation.

5x5 drew on the aviation experience of its four principals – Seth Zlotkin, Chris Brenner, John Odegard and Jeremy Bogle – to play a key role in executing the transition for Wheels Up. The founding team has transacted more than $1 billion in private aviation sales in their collective careers, with backgrounds spanning some of the largest institutional operators in the industry.

"This is exactly the kind of engagement 5x5 was built for," said John Odegard, 5x5 Co-Founder and IADA Chair. "Fleet transitions of this scale require every acquisition and disposition to be managed in the context of the next. Working hand in hand with the Wheels Up team, we sequenced the transition to protect operational continuity while delivering against the timeline they set."

The accelerated completion of its jet fleet modernization program has positioned Wheels Up for its next phase of growth. The company continues to expand its Phenom and Challenger fleets in response to strong demand for its Wheels Up Signature Membership and charter programs.

"Modernizing our controlled fleet was a defining step in the transformation of Wheels Up, and we set an aggressive timeline because the opportunity in front of us demanded it," said Meaghan Wells, Chief Growth Officer of Wheels Up. "We designed the strategy and brought in 5x5 Trading to execute a key part of it. Their transactional discipline helped us reach a simpler, more efficient fleet well ahead of schedule. That foundation now lets Wheels Up scale its Phenom and Challenger fleets behind our Signature Membership and deliver the experience our customers expect."

About 5x5 Trading

5x5 Trading is an IADA-accredited aircraft dealer and fleet advisory firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Founded in January 2024 by four industry veterans — John Odegard, Seth Zlotkin, Chris Brenner, and Jeremy Bogle — 5x5 specializes in complex fleet transitions, aircraft acquisitions and dispositions, and corporate fleet strategy. Odegard serves as Chairman of IADA. For more information, visit www.5x5trading.com.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading global provider of on-demand private aviation with a large, diverse fleet and a network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and premium commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations, via Air Partner Cargo. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly. For more information, visit www.wheelsup.com.

SOURCE 5x5 Trading