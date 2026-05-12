6,000 Miles Away, One Call Gets Army Officer Home to Family

During Military Appreciation Month, the American Red Cross Hero Care Network continues to help military families around the world

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For almost 140 years, active-duty service members and their families have relied on the American Red Cross Hero Care Network during emergencies as a trusted source of information and support.

Late one night last May, John Zeck, a man in his 70s but otherwise healthy, couldn't fall asleep. His heart was racing. After checking in at a local hospital in his rural Northern California community, doctors discovered he had suffered a heart attack. John was immediately airlifted more than 180 miles away to the nearest medical facility.

Halfway around the world in Germany, Kyle Zeck, an active-duty Army officer, thought he might lose his dad.

"I was afraid that my father was going to die, and I wasn't going to see him," Kyle said.

Unlike civilians, service members cannot simply return home during a family crisis. Emergency leave must be approved by their military command and that requires independent verification, something only the Red Cross is congressionally chartered to do.

Kyle called the Hero Care Center, unsure where to start. A Hero Care specialist answered right away. They walked him through the process, gathering key information, including details Kyle himself didn't know.

"There were certain things about my unit of assignment that I didn't know, that the Red Cross figured out for me," Kyle said. "There were all these things happening in the background the Red Cross took care of."

Less than 72 hours after Kyle had initiated the case, the emergency had been verified, his command notified and Kyle was stepping off a plane in Northern California. He was able to be by his father's side in the intensive care unit and remain for his recovery.

"I have no regrets about taking time away," said Kyle, urging other military families to educate themselves on their options.

"There's a lot of people who just don't understand the full [Red Cross] mission. I'd encourage people to understand that they have the Red Cross as a service to assist them at times of crisis."

NATIONAL DONORS JOIN LONG LEGACY OF RED CROSS MILITARY SUPPORT

Generous donations from Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Giving Program members enable the Red Cross to maintain a global network of thousands of volunteers and employees to support the U.S. military community 365 days a year through emergency communications, whole health and wellness programs and ongoing humanitarian support to service members, their families and their caregivers — wherever duty calls. Contributions from partners like Lockheed Martin Corporation and Wilf Family Foundations ensure the Red Cross is there 24/7, around the globe, to provide comfort and care to the military community as they prepare for, cope with and respond to the challenges of military service.

Each year, the American Red Cross supports more than 60,000 emergency communications cases worldwide, providing secure, free, fast and human assistance to service members, veterans and their families, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This Military Appreciation Month, the Red Cross invites all military families to learn more by visiting redcross.org/saf

SOURCE American Red Cross