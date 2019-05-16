6,000+ Youth To Honor America's Heroes With Memorial Day Flag Placement Ceremony At Los Angeles National Cemetery

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, May 25, 2019, in preparation for Memorial Day, the Western Los Angeles County Council, Boy Scouts of America with support of local community members will honor our nation's fallen heroes with the Annual Flag Placement ceremony at Los Angeles National Cemetery in West Los Angeles. Beginning at 8:00 am, more than 6,000 Scouts and adult leaders will participate in this event paying tribute to veterans and their spouses by placing 88,000 American Flags on graves throughout the cemetery. The event is open to the public and registration begins at 7:30 am.

To register or for more info, visit http://bsa-la.org/flag-placement/

The day's program will be produced and presented by youth from the Western Los Angeles County Council, Boy Scouts of America and will highlight the significance of this important Memorial Day activity. Scouts will honor each veteran as a flag is placed in front of each grave marker.

The media is encouraged to take part in recognizing this patriotic community service. The best photo opportunities can be found between the hours of 8:00 am and 9:00 am. Media must arrive no later than 7:30 am in order to access the property.

Additionally, another flag placement ceremony will take place simultaneously at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Santa Clarita. For information on the Santa Clarita service please contact Jerry Rhodes: jeryrig@Prodigy.NET or 661-803-0869.

Beginning Tuesday, May 28th – Thursday, May 30th Scouts will be retrieving the 88,000 flags planted on May 25th. Retrieval takes place from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm each evening until all flags have been collected.

To arrange interviews in English or Spanish, please contact event chairman Ryan Peterson at 310-853-3542 or Joshua Bryan at 818-714-0681 or via email Joshua.Bryan@Scouting.org

About Boy Scouts of America, Western Los Angeles County Council

WLACC serves more than 9,500 youth throughout Western Los Angeles County spanning roughly from LAX to Edwards Airforce Base. The Council operates three Camps: Camp Josepho in the Pacific Palisades, Camp Whitsett located in the Sequoia National Forest, and Camp Emerald Bay on Catalina Island. For more information on programs offered, please visit: http://bsa-la.org/

