$6,240,956 in Direct Purchaser Settlements Reached with Radiator Manufacturers in Price Fixing Class Action Lawsuit

DETROIT, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC; Kohn, Swift & Graf, P.C.; Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios LLP and Spector Roseman & Kodroff, P.C. ("Settlement Class Counsel") announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division ("Court") has approved the following announcement of proposed class action settlements with the MITSUBA Defendants, DENSO Defendants, Calsonic Defendants and T.RAD Defendants. The lawsuit claimed that Defendants conspired to raise, fix, maintain, and stabilize prices, rig bids, and allocate the supply of Radiators sold in the United States, in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The Settlements affect those who purchased radiators in the United States between January 1, 1998 and August 14, 2018 directly from any of the following entities (or depending on the specific settlement agreements, their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures): MITSUBA Corporation; American Mitsuba Corporation; DENSO Corporation; DENSO International America, Inc.; Calsonic Kansei Corporation; CalsonicKansei North America, Inc.; T.RAD Co., Ltd.; T.RAD North America, Inc.; Sanden Corporation; Japan Climate Systems Co., Ltd.; and Valeo S.A.

A hearing will be held on October 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Marianne O. Battani, United States District Judge, at the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226, Courtroom 252, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlements with the MITSUBA Defendants, DENSO Defendants, Calsonic Defendants and T.RAD Defendants totaling $6,240,956 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) whether the Court should approve the proposed plan of distribution of MITSUBA, DENSO, Calsonic and T.RAD settlement proceeds to members of the settlement classes and the proposed Claim Form; and (3) whether the Court should approve Settlement Class Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees, reimbursement of litigation costs and expenses, and an incentive payment to the Class Representative.

A Notice of Proposed Settlements and Claim Form (the "Notice") was mailed to potential Settlement Class members on or about June 27, 2019. The Notice describes the litigation and options available to Settlement Class members with respect to the MITSUBA, DENSO, Calsonic and T.RAD settlements in more detail. The Notice also explains what steps a Class Member must take to (1) remain in the settlement classes and file a Claim Form to share in the settlement proceeds, (2) object to the settlements, or (3) request exclusion from the settlement classes. The Notice and other important documents related to the Settlements can be accessed at www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com/Radiators, or by calling 1-877-670-0866, or writing to Radiators Direct Purchaser Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 5270, Portland, OR 97208-5270. Those who believe they may be a member of any of the MITSUBA, DENSO, Calsonic or T.RAD settlement classes, are urged to obtain a copy of the Notice.

