$6.25+ Billion Electrosurgical Devices Market, 2025

The electrosurgical devices global market is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR to reach $6,273.2 million by 2025.
The increasing acceptance of electrosurgical devices is mainly due to the advancements in electrosurgical devices such as reduction of collateral damage to tissues, eschar (dead tissues) formation and also limiting the sticking of tissues.
The market for electrosurgical devices is segmented mainly based on products, surgery, and geography. Electrosurgical devices product market is segmented as electrosurgical electrodes, instruments/units, smoke management, and accessories. Instruments/units market held the largest share. Electrosurgical instruments/units are further sub-segmented as monopolar and bipolar instruments, where monopolar instruments occupied the largest share during 2018.
Bipolar instruments are projected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The monopolar instruments market is further segmented into contact and non-contact monopolar instruments. Among the contact monopolar instruments, electrosurgical pencils commanded the largest revenue in 2018, while in the non-contact instruments market, the argon conductive gas-based segment commanded the largest revenue during 2018. The helium-based segment is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
According to the analysis, in the surgery market, oncology commanded the largest revenue of in 2018 and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. As more and more cancer patients opt for minimally invasive surgeries for treatment, the market is experiencing growth. With a desire to appear more youthful and the increasing significance of external appearance, more people are undergoing cosmetic surgery, driving the cosmetic and dermatological surgery market, which is expected to be the fastest-growing market.
North-America commanded the largest revenue of in 2018 during 2018 due to advancements in technology, adoption of electrosurgical instruments in all types of surgeries, minimally- invasive surgeries, healthcare expenditures by government reforms, and an aging population and availability of skilled labors. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to growing awareness of the people and increasing demand for safe, cost-effective, minimally-invasive procedures.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Key Takeaways
2.2 Report Scope
2.3 Report Description
2.4 Markets Covered
2.5 Stakeholders
3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Factors Influencing Market
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Drivers and Opportunities
3.4.1.1 Increased Use of Minimally Invasive Surgeries
3.4.1.2 Rapid Growth in the Aging Population
3.4.1.3 Growing Number of Cosmetic Surgery Procedures
3.4.1.4 Prevalence of Obesity and Its Related Surgeries
3.4.1.5 Advancement of Technology
3.4.1.6 Demand for Electrosurgical Procedures in the Emerging Regions
3.4.2 Restraints and Threats
3.4.2.1 Risk of Side Effects
3.4.2.2 Rising Incidence of Product Recalls
3.4.2.3 Preference for Non-Invasive Procedures
3.4.2.4 Healthcare Reforms Especially Government Pressure to Minimize Healthcare Costs
3.4.2.5 Pricing Pressure On Device Manufacturers
3.5 Regulatory Affairs
3.5.1 U.S.
3.5.2 Europe
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 India
3.5.5 Japan
3.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.7 Market Share Analysis
3.8 Patent Trends
3.9 Reimbursement Scenario
3.10 Technologic Advancements
3.11 Supply Chain Analysis
4 Electrosurgical Device Market, By Product
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Electrosurgical Generators and Monitors
4.3 Electrosurgical Instruments/Units
4.3.1 Monopolar Instruments
4.3.1.1 Contact Monopolar Instruments
4.3.1.1.1 Electrosurgical Electrodes
4.3.1.1.2 Electrosurgical Pencils
4.3.1.1.3 Suction Coagulators and Irrigation Devices
4.3.1.1.4 Monopolar Forceps
4.3.1.2 Non-Contact (Plasma)Monopolar Instruments
4.3.1.2.1 Argon Based Systems
4.3.1.2.2 Helium Based Systems
4.3.2 Bipolar Instruments/Units
4.3.2.1 Vessel Sealing Devices
4.3.2.2 Bipolar Forceps
4.4 Smoke Management Systems
4.5 Electrosurgical Accessories
4.5.1 Patient Return Electrodes
4.5.2 Smoke Management System Accessories
4.5.3 Foot Switches, Cords, Cables and Adapters
4.5.4 Other Accessories (Disposables, Care and Cleaning Agents)
5 Electrosurgical Device Market, By Surgery
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cardiovascular Surgery
5.3 Cosmetic & Dermatology Surgery
5.4 Dental Surgery
5.5 Gastrointestinal Surgery
5.6 General Surgery
5.7 Gynecological Surgery
5.8 Neurological Surgery
5.9 Oncology
5.10 Orthopedic Surgery
5.11 Urology
5.12 Others
6 Regional Market Analysis
7 Company Developments
7.1 Introduction
7.2 New Product Launches
7.3 Acquisitions
7.4 Others (Agreements & Approvals)
8 Major Companies
8.1 Applied Medical Resource Corporation
8.2 B. Braun Melsungen Ag
8.3 Bowa-Electronic Gmbh & Co.Kg
8.4 Conmed Corporation
8.5 Erbe Elektromedizin Gmbh
8.6 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon & Megadyne)
8.7 Kls Martin Group
8.8 Medtronic, plc
8.9 Olympus Corporation
8.10 Smith & Nephew plc
