$6.29 Mn Aerospace Cold Forgings Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Cold Forgings - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aerospace Cold Forgings market accounted for $3.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.29 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.



Growing technological advancements in aerospace industry, Increasing aircraft production and stringent regulations associated with the aerospace industry are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, lack of skilled labor and availability of composite materials possessing no-corrosive properties are restraining the market growth.



Cold forging is a manufacturing process used to warp materials into high-strength parts. Aerospace parts require better manufacturing accuracy and this is precisely what cold forging process offers. These parts require minimal to no finishing and offer high dimensional accuracy.



Based on platform, Fixed Wing segment has witnessed the significant market growth due to the development of military and commercial aviation industry along with growing demand for cost efficient aircraft. By, geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to ushering aerospace industry leading to a grow in the production of aircrafts. Moreover, increasing expenses on defense are driving the market growth in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Cold Forgings Market include Arconic, Eramet Group , Scot Forge, Bharat Forge, Precision Castparts Corp, Vsmpo-Avisma and Shaanxi Hongyuan Aviation Forging Co Ltd .



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aerospace Cold Forgings Market, By Platform

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rotary Wing

5.2.1 Helicopter

5.3 Fixed Wing

5.3.1 Regional Jets

5.3.2 Fighter Jets

5.3.3 Wide Body

5.3.4 Narrow Body



6 Global Aerospace Cold Forgings Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Captive Forging

6.3 Catalog Forging

6.4 Custom Forging



7 Global Aerospace Cold Forgings Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nacelle

7.3 Airframe

7.4 Landing Gear



8 Global Aerospace Cold Forgings Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Arconic

10.2 Eramet Group

10.3 Scot Forge

10.4 Bharat Forge

10.5 Precision Castparts Corp

10.6 Vsmpo-Avisma

10.7 Shaanxi Hongyuan Aviation Forging Co Ltd



