$6.4 Billion Worldwide Ghee Industry to 2026 - by Source, End-user, Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ghee Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a ghee manufacturing plant. According to the report, the global ghee market reached a value of US$ 6.4 Billion in 2020. Population growth, health benefits, increasing disposable incomes and penetration in newer markets currently represent some of the key factors driving the demand of this product. This report provides historical volume, value and price trends of ghee during 2015-2020 and forecasts till 2026. Other important market engineering aspects such as the market breakup by region, competitive landscape, margin analysis, import and export, porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. have also been thoroughly evaluated in this report. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ghee market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

The report also provides a detailed technical insight on setting up and operating a ghee manufacturing plant. This includes the manufacturing process, machinery requirements, land requirements, labour requirements, packaging requirements, transportation requirements, power requirements, incomes, expenditures, profit margins, NPV, IRR, etc. In order to provide a clearer picture, the report has also presented this information in the form of a dynamic excel model where users can analyse the entire information and also change various inputs according to their requirements.



The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the ghee industry. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the ghee industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the ghee market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global ghee industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 in the global ghee industry?

What are the price trends of ghee?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the ghee industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the ghee industry?

What is the structure of the ghee industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the ghee industry?

What are the profit margins in the ghee industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up ghee manufacturing plant?

How is ghee manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in ghee plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up ghee plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up ghee plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up ghee plant?

What are the packaging requirements for ghee?

What are the transportation requirements for ghee?

What are the utility requirements for setting up ghee plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up ghee plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up ghee plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up ghee plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up ghee plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for ghee plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ghee Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Source

5.6 Market Breakup by End User

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.2 Manufacturing

5.11.3 Marketing

5.11.4 Distribution

5.11.5 Exports

5.11.6 End-Use

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Source

6.1 Cow

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Buffalo

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Mixed

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Retail

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Institutional

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Speciality Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Ghee Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgba8n

