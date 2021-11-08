6.48% CAGR in LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market by 2025 | Alcon Inc. and Bausch Health Companies Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The LASIK eye surgery devices market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Wavefront-guided



Wavefront-optimized



Topography-guided

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the LASIK eye surgery devices market include Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Factors such as increasing awareness about LASIK surgery, technological advances, and the increasing prevalence of refractive disorders will offer immense growth opportunities. However, minimal insurance coverage will hamper the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities. The LASIK eye surgery devices market in North America has been segmented into four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. Among these regions, North America will account for 32% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. The US is expected to be a key country in the LASIK eye surgery devices market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of the LASIK eye surgery devices market in North America will be driven by technological advances.

LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist LASIK eye surgery devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the LASIK eye surgery devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the LASIK eye surgery devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of LASIK eye surgery devices market vendors

LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 774.01 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Hungary Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

