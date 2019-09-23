$6.5 Bn Identity as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity as a Service Market by Component (Provisioning, Single Sign-On, and Advanced Authentication), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, and Public Sector), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IDaaS Market is Projected to Grow from USD 2.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 6.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% During the Forecast Period

The fast growth in IT infrastructure has given rise to new vulnerabilities and threats. The cloud-based security solutions and services, such as IDaaS, offer significant advantages, as they are cost-effective and provide 24x7 monitoring. Hence, the rising demand for cloud-based security solutions is driving the global IDaaS market.

IDaaS, a cloud-based authentication infrastructure, is managed and hosted by a third-party cloud vendor to provide IAM services. IDaaS is Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based IAM offerings that enable organizations to use SSO, authentication, and access control to provide secure access to their growing number of software and SaaS applications. IDaaS goes beyond SSO and covers wider Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), access management and intelligence functions for cloud and networked IT services.



In comparison with traditional IAM systems where the policy framework and technology infrastructure may be devised and managed in-house, IDaaS lets organizations leverage advanced IAM capabilities without having to deal with the complex and rigorous underlying infrastructures, policies, and practices necessary to maintain regulatory compliance and high standards of security.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to invest more in security spending owing to the increasing number of identity and access breaches. The region consists of the world's fastest-growing economies such as China, India, and Japan. Moreover, technology penetration in the region is high. APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of innovative technologies and has always been a lucrative market for security solutions and service providers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the IDaaS Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Identity as a Service Market, By Vertical and Country

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Obligations to Follow Regulatory Mandates and Data Protection Laws

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Security Solutions and Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Budgetary Limitations to Inhibit the Adoption of IDaaS Solutions

5.2.2.2 Organizations' Hesitations About Cloud-Based Security Adoption

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Addition of AI and ML Technologies to Improve Identity Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rise in IT Infrastructure Complexities

5.3 Use Cases



6 Identity as a Service Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Provisioning

6.2.1 Provisioning is One of the Core of Access Rights Compliances and Enforcement Initiatives

6.3 Single Sign-On

6.3.1 Single Sign-On to Save a Lot of Time for Users By Authenticating the User for All the Applications

6.4 Advanced Authentication

6.4.1 Growing Concerns of Thefts and Data Breaches of Sensitive Information From Organization's Electronic Devices Increased the Growth of Advanced Authentication

6.5 Audit, Compliance, and Governance

6.5.1 Stringent Regulatory Compliances for Audit, Compliance, and Governance Solution to Grow in the Future

6.6 Directory Services

6.6.1 Directory Services to Deliver the Access Control to Users Based on Centralized Policy and Rules

6.7 Password Management

6.7.1 Increasing Number of Users and Device Identities and Their Need to Access the Systems and Applications in an Organization to Fuel the Growth of the Password Management Segment



7 Identity as a Service Market By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Public Cloud

7.2.1 Low Cost and Increased Security Capabilities to Result in Rising Popularity of Public Cloud

7.3 Private Cloud

7.3.1 Private Cloud to Gain Popularity Among Enterprises Requiring Better Control Over Data and Cloud Compliant Offerings

7.4 Hybrid Cloud

7.4.1 Hybrid Cloud to Gain a Huge Traction Due to Several Benefits It Offers to Enterprises



8 Identity as a Service Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Advance Toward Virtualization for Achieving Low Operational Costs and Capital Expenditure Advantages

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Inclination Toward Identity as a Service By Large Enterprises to Provide a Common Platform to the Complex and Dispersed Computing Environment and Management of Identities



9 Identity as a Service Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Rise in Impersonation Fraud Incidents and Identity Attacks on Banks and Financial Institutes to Foster the Adoption of Identity as a Service Solutions

9.3 Telecom and IT

9.3.1 Need to Manage the Huge Databases of Identities Generated in the Telecom and IT Vertical to Drive the Adoption of Identity as a Service

9.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.4.1 Constant Need to Manage Large Databases of Consumer Identity in the Retail Vertical to Drive the Demand for Identity as a Service Solutions

9.5 Public Sector

9.5.1 Rise in Corruption and Bribery to Raise the Need for Improved Cloud-Based Identity Management Solutions and Services

9.6 Energy and Utilities

9.6.1 Identity as a Service Solutions to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Mitigate Potential Identity-Based Threats in the Energy and Utilities Vertical

9.7 Manufacturing

9.7.1 Growing Adoption of Security Solutions and Services in the Manufacturing Vertical to Drive the Growth of the Identity as a Service Market

9.8 Healthcare

9.8.1 Increasing Number of Patient Identity Thefts to Drive the Demand for Identity as a Service Solutions in the Healthcare Vertical

9.9 Education

9.9.1 Technological Enhancements in Education to Drive the Demand for Identity as a Service Solutions

9.10 Others



10 Identity as a Service Market By Region

