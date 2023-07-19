$6.61 Bn Prebiotics Markets - Global Forecast to 2029: Lucrative Opportunities as Infant Food and Clean-label Ingredient Demand Rises

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prebiotics Market by Ingredient (Inulin, Fructo-oligosaccharides, Galacto-oligosaccharides, Mannan-oligosaccharides), Application (Food & Beverages {Dairy Products, Beverages, Infant Food Products}, Dietary Supplements), and Geography - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prebiotics market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of $6.61 billion by 2029 and a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing consumption of prebiotics, driven by the rising demand for nutraceuticals and the growing preference for plant-based food ingredients. However, the market faces challenges due to the lack of awareness regarding the health benefits of prebiotics.

Nevertheless, the market presents promising opportunities, especially in the use of prebiotics in infant formulas and the surging demand for natural, organic, and clean-label ingredients. Industry players are expected to capitalize on these trends to drive further growth in the prebiotics market.

Based on ingredient, the galacto-oligosaccharides segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of this segment is mainly driven by its health benefits, such as relieving symptoms of constipation, preventing colon cancer, and promoting the growth of bifidobacteria. In the food and beverage industry, it is used in non-alcoholic beverages to enhance taste and in bakery products to improve taste and texture due to its low calorific value and moisture retention properties.



Based on application, in 2022, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the global prebiotics market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for fortifying food with prebiotic ingredients and increasing health consciousness among consumers.

Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to people's inclination towards a healthy and active lifestyle, increasing investments to innovate new products in the food & beverages industry, and awareness of health benefits.



Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is driven by people's growing interest in digestive health ingredients, increasing focus on improving immune health in infants, innovations in prebiotic formulations, the growing aging population, and increased consumer awareness about the link between digestive health, immunity, and overall wellness.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current value of revenue generated by global prebiotics?

At what rate is the global prebiotics demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global prebiotics market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of ingredient and application are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global prebiotics market?

Who are the major players in the global prebiotics market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global prebiotics market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Market Insights



Drivers

Increasing Consumption of Prebiotics

Rising Demand for Nutraceuticals

Increasing Demand for Plant-based Food Ingredients

Restraints

Lack of Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Prebiotics

Opportunities

Growing Use of Prebiotics in Infant Food Products

Trends

Growing Demand for Natural, Organic, and Clean-label Ingredients

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

BENEO GmbH (Part of Sudzucker AG) ( Germany )

) Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA ( Belgium )

) Gobiotics BV ( Netherlands )

) Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.)

Jarrow Formulas Inc. (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc ( Ireland )

) Roquette Freres ( France )

) Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Sensus B.V. (Part of Royal Cosun) ( Netherlands )

) Tereos Group ( France )

) Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

Scope of the Report:

Global Prebiotics Market Assessment - by Ingredient

Inulin

Fructo-oligosaccharides

Galacto-oligosaccharides

Mannan-oligosaccharides

Other Ingredients

Global Prebiotics Market Assessment - by Application

Food & Beverages

Dairy Products

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Cereals-Based Products

Infant Food Products

Others Food & Beverage Applications

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Cosmetics

Global Prebiotics Market Assessment - by Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

