$6.67 Bn Operating Rooms Visualization Systems Market, 2025: Systemic Integration of AR/VR Simulation for Visualization Gaining Momentum

The global OR visualization systems market was $4.27 billion in 2018, and is estimated to grow over $6.67 billion by 2025. The global OR visualization systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The increased number of minimally invasive surgeries performed globally is further bolstering the OR visualization systems market the largest sub-segment of the global OR integration systems market as a better visualization system aids enhanced view of anatomical structures, and consequently leads to precision in surgeries.

Operating rooms (OR) are increasingly becoming congested and complex with the inclusion of a multitude of new OR devices and visualization systems. The purpose of inclusion of these products is to facilitate operational efficiency, surgical outcomes, quicker recovery, and hence lower healthcare costs for both patients as well as the provider.

Today, an operating room comprises not only surgical booms but also surgical tables, surgical lights, room lighting, surgical displays, communication systems monitors, camera systems, image capture devices and medical printers. The complex association of these devices in an OR demands simplification as well as streamlining of the OR which is done by the consolidation of data access to video, and control of all the devices existing in a modern OR.

The operating room visualization systems are one of the emerging OR equipment that facilitates better surgical experience by providing either consolidation of image/video data, through enabling illumination of surgical sites, the capture of video/image data and visualization of anatomical structures.

This market growth is primarily driven by rising geriatric population escalating surgical requirements, increasing demand to streamline surgical workflows, the surge in adoption of minimally invasive surgery on a global level, and the rapid technological developments that are increasingly bolstering surgical services.

The market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain such as the systemic integration of AR/VR simulation for visualization and the advent of 8K resolution and its incorporation into surgical procedures. However, there are significant challenges as well as restraining the growth of the market. These challenges include retrofitting existing operating rooms (ORs) to integrated ORs, a high capital requirement for incorporation of visualization systems in OR, and the patient outcome-based reimbursement model.

According to Swarup Chakrabarty, an analyst, The North America market currently holds a dominating 42.24% share of the global OR visualization systems market. This market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period and hold a 40.84% share in 2025. This growth is expected to be driven by the paradigm shift toward patient outcome-based reimbursement from a fee-for-service model.

Research Highlights:

For enhanced visualization, concepts such as 360-degree video are increasingly becoming a reality. With the launch of Kodak's Pixpro Orbit360 4K , it is evident that manufacturers are extensively exploring the market for 360-degree videos with 4K resolution.

, it is evident that manufacturers are extensively exploring the market for 360-degree videos with resolution. While the technology is still in its infancy, Japanese companies such as Kairos have started using 8K cameras for laparoscopic surgeries using a 70" Super Hi-vision 8K monitor. The current cost of the endoscope is $500,000 and the company hopes to sell 300 units per year.

cameras for laparoscopic surgeries using a 70" Super Hi-vision monitor. The current cost of the endoscope is and the company hopes to sell 300 units per year. Bandwidth remains a major concern for the end users. For instance, a camera with a resolution of 1080pconsumes only 3Gb of memory while a 4K video with a resolution of 2160p60, uses 12 Gbs of memory.

video with a resolution of 2160p60, uses 12 Gbs of memory. Power consumption of surgical monitors is the major selection criteria for hospitals and they demand displays that offer power consumption benefits.

Hospitals are extensively pursuing large surgical displays surpassing the traditional >24 HD displays for enhanced detail and superior view.

CCD image sensors are continuously being replaced with CMOS sensors considering their high resolution (1,9801,080) capabilities as well as cost-effectiveness.

This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global OR visualization systems market in terms of market size and growth potential. It aims at answering various aspects of the global OR visualization systems market with the help of key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are expected to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities such as product launches, regulatory clearance, and certifications, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions as well as mergers and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales and manufacturers, trend analysis by segments, and demand analysis by regions.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 40 leading companies, market participants, and vendors.



Key questions answered in the report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global operating room (OR) visualization systems market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global OR visualization systems market?

How is each segment of the global OR visualization systems market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the anticipated revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the significant developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key regulatory bodies control the entry of OR visualization products to the market?

What are the major OR equipment primarily being integrated into an operating room environment? What is the primary role of different visualization systems in an OR setting?

What are the key success factors for companies to remain relevant and competitive in this crowded market?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global OR visualization systems market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2025? Which visualization systems are anticipated to have the most promising growth?

What are the major technological as well as regional adoption trends pertaining to the global OR visualization systems market?

What are the major technologies that are employed in the global OR visualization systems market? Which is the most dominating technology?

Who are the key manufacturers in the global OR visualization systems market? what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major manufacturer?

What is the growth potential of the global OR visualization systems market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World?

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Rising Geriatric Population Escalating Surgical Requirements

Increasing Demand to Streamline Surgical Workflows

Escalating Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgery on a Global Level

Rapid Technological Developments Consistently Bolstering Surgical Services

Market Restraints

Upgrading Existing ORs to Integrated ORs

High Capital Requirement for Incorporation of Visualization Systems in OR

Patient Outcome-based Reimbursement Model

Market Opportunities

Systemic Integration of AR/VR Simulation for Visualization

Advent of 8K Resolution and Incorporation into Surgical Procedures

