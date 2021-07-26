6.67% CAGR Growth in Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market 2021-2025 | Analysis from Health Care Equipment Industry|800+ Technologies Insights-Technavio

The blood pressure monitoring device market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market Participants:

A&D Co. Ltd.

A&D Co. Ltd. offers a lightweight and compact device that works on the oscillometric measuring method. It can diagnose white coat hypertension.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. manages patient flow by providing the right clinical information and well suits for neonate, pediatric, and adult patients.

Geratherm Medical AG

Geratherm Medical AG offers blood pressure monitors for regular blood pressure measurement at home and out of doors, assisting in the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of hypertonia. The products include both upper-arm and wrist devices using the latest technologies.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The blood pressure monitoring device market is segmented as below:

Product

Sphygmomanometers



Home-based BP Monitors



BP Transducers



BP Monitoring Consumables



Ambulatory BP Monitors

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The blood pressure monitoring device market is driven by the growing preference for home-based BP monitoring. In addition, the growing demand for ambulatory BP monitoring systems is expected to trigger the blood pressure monitoring device market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period.

