6,800 Meal Impact - Good Society Raises $1,700 In Donations And Over 40lbs Of Food For The Central Texas Food Bank In Austin
09:53 ET
AUSTIN, Sept 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Society, co-founded by former Keller Williams CEO Mark Willis, is on a mission. What started as a health and wellness/coworking concept has turned into a rapidly growing movement in Austin, TX. The company described as "The First Community Inspired Coworking and Wellness Facility Dedicated to Helping Each Of Its Members Live Happier, Healthier, More Abundant Lives" has added "Good Causes" to its offering in efforts to provide much needed support to those disadvantaged in the Austin area and beyond. On August 23rd they held their inaugural event to raise funds and awareness for the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin. The event, which drew over 150 people, featured talks by both Mark Willis and acclaimed Executive Leadership Coach James Larson around the topic "How to Live Your Best Life Possible."
"The mission of Good Society, and more importantly Good Causes, is to provide those interested in reaching their highest potential with experiences that improve their lives while also giving them an opportunity to effect change in the lives of those around them. We want our events to inspire connectedness and charitable action, and hope that the positive impact is then reciprocated within the communities we serve." - Mark Willis, Co-Founder of Good Society
The event was a success, creating 6,800 meals for those in need. Beyond raising awareness and funds, Good Society's membership also grew due to the powerful experiences that the company provides its members - all driven by the collective ethos that global transformation comes from personal transformation; and that personal transformation starts with a collective focus on mind, body, work, and life.
"There is a fundamental shift happening right now in society where people feel their needs are unmet and want to live lives of purpose and meaning, rather than simply existing in survival mode. Our members are drawn to being around others who seek to improve their lives and the world around them." – Brandon Jones, Co-Founder, Good Society
For more information on Good Society and "Good Causes," or for information on attending upcoming events, visit http://www.goodsociety.com. For information on how you can contribute to the Central Texas Food Bank and its mission to distribute the freshest and healthiest food possible to those in need, visit http://www.centraltexasfoodbank.org, or call Financial Donation Assistance: 512-220-2680.
Contact: Aaron Crawford
Telephone: (703) 835‐0470
email: aaron@goodsociety.com
SOURCE Good Society
