6 African Energy Ministers to Share Success Stories at 20th Africa Energy Forum

The theme 'Reflections on the last 20 years' will run throughout the event as AEF stalwarts from the public and private sector are invited back to the Forum to discuss the progress of Africa's energy sector over the last two decades. 61% of the African continent is typically represented at the Forum which welcomes 2,000 c-suite attendees each year for a four-day conference and private exhibition.

20-year Energy Roadmap

Leading organisations such as the World Bank and University of California, Berkeley will present road maps for a self-sustainable Africa to set and monitor future objectives and outcomes from the 20th AEF.

Awards of Recognition are to be presented to individuals who have made a significant contribution to the sector over the 20 years in the 'Africa Energy Forum Hall of Fame.' Programme Director for the Forum Shiddika Mohamed commented, "This milestone would not have been possible without the continued support of the AEF community; their resilience and determination to succeed in the sector is inspirational. It's important to take stock at a milestone like this and give recognition to the individuals and teams behind the achievements."

AEF welcomed almost 2,000 participants to Denmark in 2017 from 77 countries - 33 of those being African. A number of deals took place including announcements from USTDA, World Bank and InfraCo Africa.

View the highlights from the Africa Energy Forum 2017 in Copenhagen

For more information about the Forum:

Contact: Amy Offord | Marketing Manager

Event dates: 19-22 June 2018

Event location: Paradis & Dinarobin Beachcomber Hotels, Mauritius

Organisers: EnergyNet, part of Clarion Events Ltd

Email: AEF@energynet.co.uk | +44(0)20-7384-8068 | www.africa-energy-forum.com

