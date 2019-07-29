$6 Billion in Sales, Compass' Aaron Kirman Takes Global Market Share of Luxury Real Estate

Kirman's successes includes a number of trophy achievements, he currently holds the record for the highest price per square foot sold in Hollywood, a staggering $4,722, as well as in several other zip codes. Consistently ranking in the top ten real estate names year after year across the U.S. and in Los Angeles, Kirman is known for matching U.S. sellers with international buyers.

Kirman's clientele ranges from celebrities, royalty, to heads of industry and foreign investors, his highest sale this quarter from a Saudi Arabian investor, closing at $52.5 million. Kirman has become one the most touted real estate names in the country, a reputation he further solidified when securing one of Beverly Hill's last prized pieces of land, The Mountain of Beverly Hills, 150 acres actively listed at $650 million. Kirman's portfolio also includes one of Hollywood's most notorious properties, the Godfather estate at $135 million.

Kirman's team at Aaron Kirman Group, named the #10 team in the U.S., is based in Beverly Hills. With 64 agents and growing, he has hand-selected some of the brightest minds in real estate, marketing, and technology to support his growing empire. While a southern California staple, Kirman has recently expanded his reach to northern California, Orange County, and now abroad representing two of the areas highest price listing, including a Napa winery at $35 million.

Kirman emphasizes marketing and strong relationship skills in his growth efforts, a strategy that has grown his following to more than 300K on Instagram alone.

About Aaron Kirman

Aaron Kirman, President of the International Estates Division at Compass, is one of the leading real estate agents in the U.S., repeatedly named the Top Agent in Los Angeles. With over $6 billion in career sales, Kirman represents the finest estates across the globe and was ranked #4 in the U.S. He has an extensive client base featuring those who seek the luxury lifestyle including heads of industry, celebrities, royalty, major lending institutions, and foreign investors. Kirman crafted his career by representing the most prominent architectural and luxury estate communities across the globe, as well as representing the most exclusive residences owned by some of the world's most rich and famous. Often featured in various media outlets including CNBC, The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, CNN, The Los Angeles Times, Variety, the London Times, E Entertainment and CBS, Kirman is a go-to source on current real estate both foreign and domestic.

