$6 Billion Investment Available for Community Health Centers

The American Rescue Plan Funding for Health Centers (H8F) provides resources nationwide to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations. The plan also includes delivering preventive and primary health care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19, along with expanding health centers' operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond.

Key Aspects of H8F Funding and Important Dates

Funding is for 2-years of performance, April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2023

Submission For Budget due May 31, 2021 (unless an extension is filed)

due (unless an extension is filed) Submission For Budget should outline how funding is to be utilized

should outline how funding is to be utilized Requests for immediate funding may be granted for COVID-19 related activities

There is emphasis on utilizing funds for COVID-19 related activities, providing support to plan and prepare for, promote, distribute, administer, and track vaccinations, as well as other vaccine-related actions. In addition, CHC's will be able to focus on critical initiatives to improve overall community health and care equity.

CHC's will be required to monitor and report on status for the various initiatives where H8F funds are used. It will be important to have flexible technology solutions to identify at-risk populations, engage patients who may have delayed care during COVID and track/report on COVID-related activities, such as tests and vaccine administration. The i2i COVID-19 toolkit within i2iTracks is in use at over 300 FQHCs nationally and meets the requirements of H8F, enabling health centers to generate the data necessary to produce progress reporting and outcomes in the specific H8F categories.

How one Community Health Center used PHM tools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to create workflows for success beyond the global health crisis.

On Tuesday, April 27th, i2i Population Health will host a webinar with special guest Mission Neighborhood Health Center (MNHC) for an impactful value story related to how technology tools are used to manage through the pandemic. Additionally, MNHC will share their experience from the trenches of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with insights into best practices that help them navigate current and upcoming quality and population health challenges.

This webinar will address:

Data management struggles amidst competing priorities and new processes and procedures

Impacted clinical metrics and quality improvement goals, especially with regards to an influx of community COVID testing and shift to telehealth

Workflow design beyond the pandemic, including vaccine rollout and continued outreach

i2i directly supports health centers and provides a timely solution for use during the ongoing pandemic and beyond. Register now and take advantage of this live webinar to learn how MNHC used PHM tools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, creating workflows not only to address immediate needs, but also, and more importantly, to address ongoing patient care needs for success beyond the pandemic.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market, through community health centers (FQHCs), critical access and community hospitals, primary care associations, and managed care organizations. With over 20 years of experience spanning 36 states and 30 million lives, i2i was ranked #1 by Black Book for end-to-end population health technology in 2020. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through expansive quality management and care coordination applications. Improving outcomes through better quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The mission, Serving Others for Healthy Communities, drives the company's vision, culture, and actions to bring better health solutions to all communities. For more information and the latest news from i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

