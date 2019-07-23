$6+ Billion UV Curing System Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UV Curing System Market by Technology (Mercury Lamp (Microwave Lamp, Arc Lamp) and UV LED), Type (Spot Cure, Flood Cure, and Focused Beam), Pressure (High, Medium, and Low), Application, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UV curing system market is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2024 from USD 3.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The inclination toward environmentally friendly products, along with stringent regulations regarding the use of green products and high performance & increased speed of UV curing systems than that of traditional ones are among major driving factors for UV curing system market.

This growth can be attributed to the inclination toward environmentally friendly products, along with stringent regulations regarding the use of green products and high performance & increased speed of UV curing systems than that of traditional curing systems. Factors restraining the growth of the UV curing system market are the limited depth of cure.

Mercury lamp to hold the larger market share during the forecast period in UV curing system market

The UV curing system market for mercury lamps is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. Mercury-based UV lamps have been extensively adopted for industrial and printing applications owing to the technological advancements and reduction in manufacturing time compared to traditional curing methods. Further, increasing government efforts, especially in the US and European countries to implement eco-friendly curing technologies, are encouraging industries to adopt UV curing systems.

UV flood curing system to grow at the highest share during the forecast period in UV curing system market

The market for UV flood curing systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A UV flood curing system is designed to cure a large area or multiple assemblies at the same time, making it an ideal system for applications such as curing adhesives, sealants, and coatings.

Bonding & assembling application to hold the largest share of UV curing system market during the forecast period

The bonding & assembling application is expected to hold the largest share of the global UV curing system market during the forecast period. UV curing systems in the bonding & assembling application are used to bond or stick materials, such as glass, plastic, and metals which are required typically in industries, such as semiconductor and consumer electronics. The demand for UV curing systems for bonding & assembling is increasing because of their fast, flexible, and eco-friendly curing methods.

North America to be the largest shareholder, whereas RoW to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global UV curing system market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key UV curing system manufacturers, such as Dymax, Phoeseon, and Baldwin Technology. The UV curing system market in RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East accounted for a substantial share of the UV curing system market in ROW. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the technology is fueling the growth of the UV curing market in RoW.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in UV Curing System Market

4.2 UV Curing System Market, By Type

4.3 UV Curing System Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.4 UV Curing System Market, By Application

4.5 UV Curing System Market, By Region

4.6 Country-Wise Analysis of UV Curing System Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Inclination Toward Environmentally Friendly Products, Along With Stringent Regulations Regarding Use of Green Products

5.2.1.2 High Performance and Increased Speed of UV Curing Systems Than That of Traditional Curing Systems

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 Limited Depth of Curing

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High-Growth Prospects of UV Curing Technology in New Applications

5.2.3.2 High Acceptance of UV Curing With Rapid Development of Bio-Based Products and Resins

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Risks Related to Hazardous Effects of Mercury Present in UV Mercury Lamps

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 UV Curing System Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mercury Lamps

6.2.1 Microwave Lamps

6.2.1.1 No Requirement of Restriking Operation Drives the Demand

6.2.2 ARC Lamps

6.2.2.1 Capability of Curing Large Length Drives Demand for ARC Lamps

6.3 UV LED Lamps

6.3.1 UV LED Lamps to Grow at the Higher Rate During the Forecast Period

7 UV Curing System Market, By Pressure Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High

7.2.1 Growing Adoption By Commercial Applications to Boost Demand

7.3 Medium

7.3.1 Growing Applications in Food & Beverages, Medical, Electronics, Semiconductor, and Pharmaceuticals Industries Generating Demand

7.4 Low

7.4.1 Less Initial Equipment and Replacement Cost Drives Market Growth

8 UV Curing System Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Spot Cure

8.2.1 Less External Shielding Requirement Drives Demand for UV Spot Curing Systems

8.3 Flood Cure

8.3.1 Growing Adoption By Industrial Applications Drives Demand for UV Flood Curing Systems

8.4 Focused Beam

8.4.1 Ability to Cure Small Area at Short Exposure Time Boosts Demand for Focused-Beam UV Curing Systems

9 UV Curing System Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Printing

9.2.1 Printing Application to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

9.3 Bonding and Assembling

9.3.1 Bonding and Assembling Application to Hold Largest Market Share Throughout Forecast Period

9.4 Coating and Finishing

9.4.1 Fine Quality and High Longevity of UV Curing Solutions Drive Market

9.5 Disinfection

9.5.1 Cost-Efficiency and Favorable Government Initiative for UV Disinfection Equipment Drive Market Growth

9.6 Others

10 UV Curing System Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aerospace and Defense

10.2.1 Weapon Coating

10.2.2 Aircraft

10.3 Automotive and Transportation

10.3.1 Decorating Interior Vehicle Assemblies

10.3.2 Radios, Music Systems, and Navigation Consoles

10.3.3 Wire Harnesses and Cables

10.3.4 Printing Unique Identity Cards, Logos, and Markings on Glass

10.3.5 Coatings for Mirrors, Headlights, Tail Lights, Reflectors, and Lenses

10.4 Construction and Architecture

10.4.1 Filling Cracks and Sealing Joints

10.5 Semiconductor

10.5.1 Wafer Processing

10.5.2 Printed Circuit Boards

10.5.3 Electronics Assembly

10.6 Energy

10.6.1 Oil and Gas Pipelines (Internal Coatings and External Coatings)

10.7 Industrial and Machinery

10.7.1 Machinery (Farm, Woodworking, Industrial, Office, and Automatic Vending)

10.7.2 Equipment (Print Label and Packaging)

10.8 Marine

10.8.1 Water Lines

10.8.2 Barges

10.8.3 Canal Boats

10.8.4 Yachts

10.9 Medical

10.9.1 Equipment (Catheters, Needle Bonders, Anesthesia Masks, Reservoirs, and Tube Sets)

10.9.2 Medical Electronics Assembly

10.10 Consumer Electronics

10.10.1 Coatings on Plastic Parts of Electronics (Mobile Phones, Televisions, Laptops)

10.10.2 Displays of Electronic Devices

10.11 Others (Agriculture and Filtration (Air and Water))

11 Geographic Analysis

Company Profiles



American Ultraviolet

Atlantic Zeiser

Baldwin Technology

Benford UV

Delo

Dymax

Excelitas

Gew (EC)

Hanovia

Heraeus

Honle

Hoya

IST Metz

Miltec UV

Nordson

Omron

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Phoseon

Thorlabs

Uvitron

