$6+ Billion UV Curing System Market - Global Forecast to 2024
Jul 23, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UV Curing System Market by Technology (Mercury Lamp (Microwave Lamp, Arc Lamp) and UV LED), Type (Spot Cure, Flood Cure, and Focused Beam), Pressure (High, Medium, and Low), Application, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UV curing system market is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2024 from USD 3.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.3%.
The inclination toward environmentally friendly products, along with stringent regulations regarding the use of green products and high performance & increased speed of UV curing systems than that of traditional ones are among major driving factors for UV curing system market.
This growth can be attributed to the inclination toward environmentally friendly products, along with stringent regulations regarding the use of green products and high performance & increased speed of UV curing systems than that of traditional curing systems. Factors restraining the growth of the UV curing system market are the limited depth of cure.
Mercury lamp to hold the larger market share during the forecast period in UV curing system market
The UV curing system market for mercury lamps is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. Mercury-based UV lamps have been extensively adopted for industrial and printing applications owing to the technological advancements and reduction in manufacturing time compared to traditional curing methods. Further, increasing government efforts, especially in the US and European countries to implement eco-friendly curing technologies, are encouraging industries to adopt UV curing systems.
UV flood curing system to grow at the highest share during the forecast period in UV curing system market
The market for UV flood curing systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A UV flood curing system is designed to cure a large area or multiple assemblies at the same time, making it an ideal system for applications such as curing adhesives, sealants, and coatings.
Bonding & assembling application to hold the largest share of UV curing system market during the forecast period
The bonding & assembling application is expected to hold the largest share of the global UV curing system market during the forecast period. UV curing systems in the bonding & assembling application are used to bond or stick materials, such as glass, plastic, and metals which are required typically in industries, such as semiconductor and consumer electronics. The demand for UV curing systems for bonding & assembling is increasing because of their fast, flexible, and eco-friendly curing methods.
North America to be the largest shareholder, whereas RoW to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global UV curing system market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key UV curing system manufacturers, such as Dymax, Phoeseon, and Baldwin Technology. The UV curing system market in RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East accounted for a substantial share of the UV curing system market in ROW. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the technology is fueling the growth of the UV curing market in RoW.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in UV Curing System Market
4.2 UV Curing System Market, By Type
4.3 UV Curing System Market in APAC, By Application and Country
4.4 UV Curing System Market, By Application
4.5 UV Curing System Market, By Region
4.6 Country-Wise Analysis of UV Curing System Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Inclination Toward Environmentally Friendly Products, Along With Stringent Regulations Regarding Use of Green Products
5.2.1.2 High Performance and Increased Speed of UV Curing Systems Than That of Traditional Curing Systems
5.2.2 Restraint
5.2.2.1 Limited Depth of Curing
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 High-Growth Prospects of UV Curing Technology in New Applications
5.2.3.2 High Acceptance of UV Curing With Rapid Development of Bio-Based Products and Resins
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Risks Related to Hazardous Effects of Mercury Present in UV Mercury Lamps
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 UV Curing System Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mercury Lamps
6.2.1 Microwave Lamps
6.2.1.1 No Requirement of Restriking Operation Drives the Demand
6.2.2 ARC Lamps
6.2.2.1 Capability of Curing Large Length Drives Demand for ARC Lamps
6.3 UV LED Lamps
6.3.1 UV LED Lamps to Grow at the Higher Rate During the Forecast Period
7 UV Curing System Market, By Pressure Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 High
7.2.1 Growing Adoption By Commercial Applications to Boost Demand
7.3 Medium
7.3.1 Growing Applications in Food & Beverages, Medical, Electronics, Semiconductor, and Pharmaceuticals Industries Generating Demand
7.4 Low
7.4.1 Less Initial Equipment and Replacement Cost Drives Market Growth
8 UV Curing System Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Spot Cure
8.2.1 Less External Shielding Requirement Drives Demand for UV Spot Curing Systems
8.3 Flood Cure
8.3.1 Growing Adoption By Industrial Applications Drives Demand for UV Flood Curing Systems
8.4 Focused Beam
8.4.1 Ability to Cure Small Area at Short Exposure Time Boosts Demand for Focused-Beam UV Curing Systems
9 UV Curing System Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Printing
9.2.1 Printing Application to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period
9.3 Bonding and Assembling
9.3.1 Bonding and Assembling Application to Hold Largest Market Share Throughout Forecast Period
9.4 Coating and Finishing
9.4.1 Fine Quality and High Longevity of UV Curing Solutions Drive Market
9.5 Disinfection
9.5.1 Cost-Efficiency and Favorable Government Initiative for UV Disinfection Equipment Drive Market Growth
9.6 Others
10 UV Curing System Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aerospace and Defense
10.2.1 Weapon Coating
10.2.2 Aircraft
10.3 Automotive and Transportation
10.3.1 Decorating Interior Vehicle Assemblies
10.3.2 Radios, Music Systems, and Navigation Consoles
10.3.3 Wire Harnesses and Cables
10.3.4 Printing Unique Identity Cards, Logos, and Markings on Glass
10.3.5 Coatings for Mirrors, Headlights, Tail Lights, Reflectors, and Lenses
10.4 Construction and Architecture
10.4.1 Filling Cracks and Sealing Joints
10.5 Semiconductor
10.5.1 Wafer Processing
10.5.2 Printed Circuit Boards
10.5.3 Electronics Assembly
10.6 Energy
10.6.1 Oil and Gas Pipelines (Internal Coatings and External Coatings)
10.7 Industrial and Machinery
10.7.1 Machinery (Farm, Woodworking, Industrial, Office, and Automatic Vending)
10.7.2 Equipment (Print Label and Packaging)
10.8 Marine
10.8.1 Water Lines
10.8.2 Barges
10.8.3 Canal Boats
10.8.4 Yachts
10.9 Medical
10.9.1 Equipment (Catheters, Needle Bonders, Anesthesia Masks, Reservoirs, and Tube Sets)
10.9.2 Medical Electronics Assembly
10.10 Consumer Electronics
10.10.1 Coatings on Plastic Parts of Electronics (Mobile Phones, Televisions, Laptops)
10.10.2 Displays of Electronic Devices
10.11 Others (Agriculture and Filtration (Air and Water))
11 Geographic Analysis
