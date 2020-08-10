$6 Billion Worldwide Volumetric Video Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Volumetric Video - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 145-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Volumetric Video Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Volumetric Video estimated at US$767.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Hardware (Camera & Processing Unit, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 35.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $230.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.2% CAGR



The Volumetric Video market in the U.S. is estimated at US$230.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 33.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.6% and 29.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.2% CAGR.



Services Segment to Record 36.7% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 36.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$173.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$731.2 Million by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:



Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

HoloxiCA Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

OTOY Inc.

Raytrix GmbH

Realview Imaging Ltd.

Stereolabs

The Coretec Group

Unity Technologies

Voxon Photonics



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Volumetric Video Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 43



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hd774g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

