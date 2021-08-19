6 Davis Levin Livingston Attorneys Named to The Best Lawyers in America© 2022

HONOLULU, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Honolulu, Davis Levin Livingston has fought for the rights of Hawaii residents for over 40 years—and with veritable success. As a result, Best Lawyers® has chosen six of the firm's attorneys for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022. Three of these attorneys were also named Best Lawyers 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" awardees, a title only bestowed upon a select few.

Best Lawyers chooses listees for its annual The Best Lawyers in America guide through third-party nomination and a thorough peer review. Overall, only the top 6% of the nation's private practice attorneys are listed in the published register. The highest-scoring candidates for each practice area and location are also named "Lawyer of the Year" awardees. Thus, it is quite rare to have six attorneys at one firm selected to the annual guide, and even more so to have three of these attorneys awarded with the "Lawyer of the Year" title.

The six Davis Levin Livingston attorneys were listed as follows in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii:

As mentioned, three of these attorneys also earned Best Lawyers 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" awards in Honolulu:

Loretta A. Sheehan

Civil Rights Law

Michael K. Livingston

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Thomas M. Otake

Criminal Defense: General Practice

At Davis Levin Livingston, these 6 Best Lawyers-acclaimed attorneys work tirelessly to win justice for wronged individuals across the Hawaiian Islands. As such, they have greatly contributed to the trial law firm's record-breaking results, which include the largest single compensatory personal injury judgment, largest sexual harassment settlement, and largest Medicare and Medicaid fraud settlements in the history of Hawaii. Further, the firm has also achieved the largest malpractice judgment against a military hospital in United States history.

Davis Levin Livingston has served Hawaii residents for more than 40 years, helping them navigate complex litigation with ease. The firm accepts cases in a wide variety of practice areas, from medical malpractice and health care fraud to auto accidents, to consumer rights, to class actions, and more. Learn more at davislevin.com. For additional information about Best Lawyers or The Best Lawyers in America, kindly visit bestlawyers.com or bestlawyers.com/america.

