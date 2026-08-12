6 Greenberg Traurig Intellectual Property Attorneys Listed in 2026 IAM Strategy 300

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Intellectual Property & Technology attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office are recognized in the 2026 Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) Strategy 300 – The World's Leading IP Strategists.

According to the publication, the IAM Strategy 300 identifies individuals "leading the way in developing and implementing strategies that maximize the value of IP portfolios." The guide lists individuals from various entities, including service providers, corporations, research institutions, and universities. Honorees are identified through confidential online nominations and extensive research involving interviews and email exchanges with senior members of the global intellectual property (IP) community.

The following Greenberg Traurig shareholders were selected:

David J. Dykeman, Greenberg Traurig global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group co-chair, is a registered patent attorney with over 25 years of experience in patent and IP law. His practice focuses on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategy for high-tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology.





Roman Fayerberg is a registered patent attorney with broad experience helping clients strategically protect and leverage their innovations globally. He works with clients to develop and manage worldwide patent portfolios and counsels clients regarding freedom to operate, patent landscape, and patent infringement and validity matters. He also conducts and defends patent due diligence investigations in connection with venture capital investments, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing opportunities.





Prashant Girinath, Ph.D., has designed and implemented IP strategy for companies through all stages of growth, from startups to venture-backed and public companies. He has obtained thousands of patents for companies and aggressively developed complex IP portfolios with dominant patent positions that have helped facilitate significant partnering outcomes, especially in the life sciences.





David S. Harburger, Ph.D., helps life sciences clients align their IP strategy with their business goals. He advises on patent preparation and prosecution, patent portfolio management, freedom-to-operate analysis, invalidity and non-infringement opinions, IP due diligence, and the coordination of IP and clinical strategy. He has deep familiarity with patent law issues specific to life-sciences-based technologies, including biochemistry, bioenergy systems, cell signaling, diagnostics, genetics, immunology, microbiome, nanoparticle carriers, nucleic acids, synthetic biology, and therapeutics. Harburger works closely with clients from early formation through growth and exit, establishing robust patent estates necessary for forging commercial partnerships.





Chinh H. Pham, Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Practice co-chair, focuses his practice on the creation, implementation, and protection of IP rights for technology and life sciences clients, ranging from venture-backed companies to multinational corporations. In that capacity, he works with clients to leverage their key innovations for strategic commercial and business opportunities. Pham also serves as a mentor to entrepreneurs and early-stage ventures.





Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts provides business-oriented IP legal counseling for software, artificial intelligence, and electronics-based technologies. His strategic approach incorporates open-source practices and trade secret policies alongside patents, and he advises clients on licensing, enforcement, diligence, and defense against infringement accusations. His patents have directly led to clients closing funding rounds, and software patents he wrote for clients have survived Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidity challenges and been enforced against competitors. He co-authored influential amicus briefs cited favorably by the U.S. Supreme Court and Federal Circuit Court of Appeals relating to patentability of software.

"This recognition reflects the exceptional depth and breadth of our IP team," Greenberg Traurig Boston office Co-Managing Shareholders Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement. "Our attorneys combine technical knowledge, legal insight, and a strong understanding of clients' business objectives to develop IP strategies that protect innovation, support growth, and create long-term value. We are proud of the team's continued leadership and impact across industries and technologies."

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark, and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, Information Technology, and Trademark Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers' 2026 "Best Law Firms." In the 2024 report, Greenberg Traurig was named Law Firm of the Year for Information Technology Law. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a Law Firm of the Year for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a "Litigation Standout" in its "BTI Litigation Outlook," 2024-2026.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP maintains a global presence with roughly 3,200 attorneys operating out of 51 offices throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. This expansive international reach and diverse expertise allow the firm to provide sophisticated, multidisciplinary legal solutions worldwide. Consistently honored for excellence, Greenberg Traurig was recognized by general counsel as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" and holds prominent positions in the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400 rankings. The firm is further distinguished by its commitment to pro bono service, charitable contributions, and a culture of innovation. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP