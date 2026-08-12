Greenberg Traurig Represents Moove on US$250 Million Series C Funding Round

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A cross border team from global law firm Greenberg Traurig represented Moove, the global mobility company building the operating layer for autonomous mobility, on its US$250 million Series C funding round.

The financing round was led by Mubadala Investment Company and co-led by Woven Capital, Toyota's Growth Fund, and Ion Pacific, valuing Moove at US$2.1 billion. The round also included participation from BlueCrest Capital Management, Sona Capital, and The Raptor Group, alongside existing investors including BlackRock, MUFG, Franklin Templeton, Uber, Left Lane, Square Associates, The Latest Ventures, and the Ontario Power Generation Pension Plan. The transaction marks a significant milestone in Moove's growth and further strengthens its position as a leading global infrastructure platform for autonomous mobility.

The funding will support the expansion of Moove's autonomous vehicle business, including autonomous fleet ownership and robotics-first depot infrastructure, as well as future growth initiatives and new market launches globally.

Moove is a global mobility company building the operating layer for autonomous mobility. The company finances, owns, and operates productive mobility assets for leading mobility platforms across manned and autonomous transportation. Moove operates across 13 countries and 29 cities, with approximately 42,000 vehicles and more than 3,300 employees worldwide.

The team from Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office was led by Head of the UAE Corporate Practice Shareholder Chadi Salloum and Corporate Shareholder Krishen Patel and by Corporate Shareholder Cees v. Oevelen from Greenberg Traurig's Amsterdam office. The team was supported by Senior Associate Maquina Lame, and Associates Abdulla Al Hashili, Justin Hool and Gabe Wijnja.

"From the outset, the GT team understood both the legal complexity and the commercial priorities of the transaction. They managed a challenging multi-jurisdictional process involving numerous counterparties with professionalism and efficiency. We valued having advisers who were not only technically capable, but who were commercially driven and were genuinely invested in getting the deal over the line. Their support was instrumental in helping us complete the most significant financing in Moove's journey to date," said Stavros Panayi, chief legal officer, Moove.

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in Riyadh, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The firm has been growing steadily in the region, and planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including real estate, infrastructure and transportation, energy and natural resources, hospitality, finance and restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private credit, sports and entertainment — including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs — capital markets, and arbitrations and disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's Riyadh office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm. Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited. Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office is a branch of Greenberg Traurig, P.A.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP