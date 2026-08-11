Greenberg Traurig Advises Energía 2000 on $500M Project Development and Financing for Dominican Republic Power Project

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Energía 2000, S.A. in connection with a $500 million senior syndicated loan and associated project agreements to support the development, construction, commissioning, and operation of the Manzanillo Power Land Project, a 414-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power generation facility located in Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic.

The Manzanillo Power Land Project marks the largest single power generation addition in the Caribbean in over a decade, is one of the largest private infrastructure investments in the Dominican Republic, and positions the country as one of the most dynamic energy markets in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the company's announcement.

The project includes a combined-cycle natural-gas-fired power plant, a liquefied natural gas floating storage and regasification unit, maritime terminal, natural gas pipeline, and a 345-kilovolt transmission line with associated transmission infrastructure. The transmission line extends 128 kilometers, from Pepillo Salcedo (Monte Cristi) to El Naranjo (Santiago), making it one of the most significant grid infrastructure developments in the country's northern region and connecting the facility to the Dominican Republic's National Interconnected Electric System.

The financing brought together a syndicate of 12 lenders from the Dominican Republic, Panama, Costa Rica, and Guatemala under a single credit agreement governed by New York law. The transaction was syndicated by CIFI Services and structured without a sovereign guarantee.

The Greenberg Traurig deal team representing Energía 2000 in this financing was led by Latin America Practice Co-Chair Marc M. Rossell in New York, New York Corporate Shareholder Oscar Stephens, and London Energy & Natural Resources Shareholder Shashank Krishna.

The team also included London Corporate Associate Taylor Brien and New York Corporate Associate Christina A. Revilla Chacon.

The transaction involved coordination with multiple international counsel, lenders, and project participants, including Estrella & Tupete on Dominican Republic legal matters in connection with the financing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP