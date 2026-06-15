6 Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Named 2026 World Trademark Review Global Leaders

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized as 2026 World Trademark Review WTR Global Leaders. Now in its eighth edition, WTR Global Leaders draws on market research from the WTR 1000 and WTR 300 to identify the "best of the best" in trademark law.

According to the publication, those recognized as WTR Global Leaders have noteworthy experience and knowledge in creating, protecting, managing, and enforcing essential brand rights, as well as innovating, inspiring, and going above and beyond to deliver for their clients. WTR Global Leaders must be ranked in the gold tier of the WTR 1000 to be selected.

The Greenberg Traurig shareholders recognized as 2026 WTR Global Leaders include:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP