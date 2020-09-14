6 Hightower Advisors Named to Barron's 2020 List of Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Hightower advisors have been honored on Barron's 2020 list of the Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors. Since 2004, this annual list helps to raise standards in the industry by shining a spotlight on some of the nation's most talented wealth managers.

The Hightower advisors on this year's list are:

David Bahnsen , The Bahnsen Group, Newport Beach, Calif. (#36)

, The Bahnsen Group, (#36) Matthew Dillig , The Dillig Bowen Group, Chicago, Ill. (#99)

, The Dillig Bowen Group, (#99) Jeffrey Grinspoon , VWG Wealth Management, Vienna, Va. (#73)

, VWG Wealth Management, (#73) Pamela Rosenau , The Rosenau Group, Aspen, Colo. (#68)

, The Rosenau Group, (#68) Richard Saperstein , Treasury Partners, New York, N.Y. (#5)

, Treasury Partners, (#5) Jordan Waxman , HSW-Nucleus Advisors, New York, N.Y. (#77)

"Investors look to these lists as a guide to finding the right person to manage their finances, and they would be lucky to have any of these Hightower advisors on the job," said Bob Oros, Hightower CEO. "These talented wealth managers are dedicated to helping their clients achieve their financial goals, and it's a privilege to have them in our community. Well done, all!"

The Barron's list is compiled through a ranking formula that analyzes each applicant's volume of assets, revenues generated for the firm, and the quality of their practice. Investment performance isn't an explicit factor because clients have varied goals and risk tolerances. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor.

In 2020, Hightower advisors also appeared on Barron's Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; The Financial Times 'FT 300;' and Forbes' lists of the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, America's Top Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors. Additionally, the company was included on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States.

To view the full list, please visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/independent/2020

About Hightower:

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

