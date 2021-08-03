6-Hour Virtual Seminar on Medical Device Single Audit Program [MDSAP] Implementation & Participating Country Regulatory Processes: U.S., Canada, Brazil, Australia and Japan (August 11, 2021)

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Single Audit Program [MDSAP] Implementation & Participating Country Regulatory Processes: U.S., Canada, Brazil, Australia and Japan" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 6-hrs webinar is focused on understanding the Medical Device Single Audit Program, the scope of the program, how to apply, the Authorized Organizations, the rating system developed and what you can expect when signing onto the program.

The webinar will discuss how such audits are organized, what to expect during a MDSAP audit, how does this differ from a typical certified body audit, along with document movement and timeline expectations in receiving the facility's certificate.

Global Medical Device Regulations continue to evolve, as devices become more diverse and sophisticated. Understanding the regulations and requirements in your targeted markets will expedite speed-to-market of innovative products and assist patients needing access to life-saving products and technologies.

Government Regulatory Authorities, needing to become more efficient with their time, are looking for ways to better use their internal resources without compromising safety in products, which become marketable.

One such example is the Medical Device Single Audit Program [MDSAP], where Authorized Organizations would be allowed to carry out a single GMP audit on medical device manufacturing facilities and have it stand to support registrations across the current participating member countries: U.S. Canada, Brazil, Australia and Japan. Health Canada has now made the MDSAP process mandatory for all licensed products in Canada.

Why Should You Attend:

Highlights of the key Regulatory Requirements for Medical Devices will also be covered for the participating MDSAP Countries of: U.S., Canada, Brazil, Australia and Japan.

Learning Objectives:

The Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP)

Device Classification

Licensing Pathways

Medical Device GMP

Inspections

Device Labeling

License Holder Responsibilities

Timelines and Fees

Country-Specific Cultural Considerations and Challenges

Adverse Event Reporting

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction and Agenda Review

Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP): Overview, History, Audit Process and Report

U.S. FDA - Overview of Medical Device Regulations and Regulatory Processes throughout the Product Life Cycle

Device Classification, Licensing Pathways, Human Factors and Usability Studies, Medical Device GMP, Inspection Process, Device Labeling, Combination Products, License Holder Responsibilities



(NOTE: Each country session will follow a similar format to the information above)

Canada - Overview of Health Canada Medical Device Regulations and Regulatory Processes throughout the Product Life Cycle

Overview of Health Canada Medical Device Regulations and Regulatory Processes throughout the Product Life Cycle

Brazil - Overview of ANVISA Medical Device Regulations and Regulatory Processes throughout the Product Life Cycle

Overview of ANVISA Medical Device Regulations and Regulatory Processes throughout the Product Life Cycle

Australia - Overview of TGA Medical Device Regulations and Regulatory Processes throughout the Product Life Cycle

Overview of TGA Medical Device Regulations and Regulatory Processes throughout the Product Life Cycle

Japan - Overview of PMDA Medical Device Regulations and Regulatory Processes throughout the Product Life Cycle

Overview of PMDA Medical Device Regulations and Regulatory Processes throughout the Product Life Cycle

Working Effectively with In-Country Regulatory Agencies

Q&A Session

