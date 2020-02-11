6 in 10 Americans Are Concerned by The Amount of Technology in Their Cars, ValuePenguin.com Survey Finds

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six in 10 Americans are concerned with the amount of technology in cars now compared to five years ago, according to a survey commissioned by ValuePenguin.com. 72% of Americans say they would feel unsafe with self-driving cars on the road and 74% don't anticipate buying an electric car in the near future. Here are other key findings from the survey:

Current Drivers — Especially Boomers — Fear The Impact Of Self-Driving Vehicles: 64% of Americans think that self-driving cars will be on the road within 10 years, and the potential for something to go wrong is very much on their minds, especially among older drivers. 83% of Baby Boomers fear self-driving cars on the roads. Conversely, 48% of Gen Z drivers would feel safe with Self-Driving cars.

Drivers Aren't Sold On Electric Vehicle Technology, Either: Fully electric cars may one day be universal, but in terms of consumer tastes, they don't represent the near future. 74% of Americans don't plan to purchase an electric car in the next five years, and 44% of Americans have no plans to ever purchase a fully electric car. Interestingly, 43% of Americans think electric cars should have cheaper car insurance than gas-powered vehicles.

The Only Technology Drivers Want Is Vehicle Safety Technology: Consumers have much more confidence in the potential for current smart-car technology — used in conjunction with their own driving skills — to keep them safe. 47% of Americans have a rear-view camera, and among those who have them, 35% trust it completely and rely solely on it. 55% of drivers think assisted self-driving features like adaptive cruise control and lane-centered steering make them more safe.

Drivers Are Willing To Pay Extra For Safety And Convenience: 43% of Americans are willing to spend extra for a car that comes with automated safety features. And a whopping 48% of Americans would spend extra for a car that would automatically parallel park for them.

To understand drivers' attitudes towards vehicle technology, ValuePenguin.com commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,120 Americans, with the sample base proportioned to represent the overall U.S. population. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance/car-technology-safety-survey

