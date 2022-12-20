6 Lighting Trends Predicted for 2023 by Interior Designers

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightopia compiled a list of interior designers to share their thoughts on what lighting trends will surface in 2023.

Sustainable Lighting: NYC interior designer Joe Cangelosi explains, "In 2023, the focus seems to be on sustainability and the type of lighting itself. Natural materials are being used for fixtures, and there is more emphasis on using LED bulbs in the right color temperature." Edgy Farmhouse: Jen Dallas shares, "The lighting trend for 2022 was all about the farmhouse. I think that trend will continue but be more edgy....think industrial factory than farmhouse. We have been drawn to the farmhouse and the way it offers the down-to-earth feeling and now we will flip the coin and look at more elegant and refined lighting such as art deco and clean lines." Art Deco Lighting: "Art Deco as a style is making a comeback for 2023, so now is the time to get your grandmother's old pendant lights out of the attic and bring them into 2023 with a modern twist," shares Lauren Austin from FCI Interior Designs. "Art Deco trends encompass symmetry and geometric shapes, so find repetitive patterns that are pleasing to the eye." Nostalgic Lighting: Patricia Tram of Strut Interiors shares, "We are craving for nostalgia right now and light fixtures are no exception to that rule. Clients are looking for styles that feel familiar, historical, and hold a sense of heritage. Materials such as milk glass, metal finishes in brushed brass or oiled-rubbed bronze, and mixing wood and leather are going to take off this year." Traditional Lighting: "We are going to see more traditional styles and less mid century modern. Brass will continue to be popular as far as finishes goes but we will start to see classic polished silver tones becoming popular again," Jennifer Davis of Davis Interiors shares. Leather Accents: "Making a debut, are very unique applications with leather in lighting that bring an exciting new twist to the industry," explains Ashley Astleford of Astleford Interiors . "Fine leather materials in sophisticated designer color palettes have been used to create elegant chandeliers for a variety of high-end residential spaces.

Lightopia , founded in 2006 by Kenneth and Lawrence Vick, is an omnichannel modern lighting retailer for residential customers and trade professionals acquired by Rugs Direct in 2022. Lightopia's catalog includes pendant lighting , chandeliers , wall lighting , outdoor lighting and more.

