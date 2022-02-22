$6 Million Dollars in ARPA Funds is Set for Housing for Heroes Housing Complex in Scotlandville, a Community Devastated by COVID-19 and Systemic Racism

SCOTLANDVILLE, La., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome received the unanimous support of the Metro Council allowing her to allocate $6 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for "Housing for Heroes," the developers are awaiting the allocation for the new housing complex set to be built in the North Baton Rouge community of Scotlandville for essential health care workers and professionals. Once complete, it will be the first new affordable housing development in over 50 years in the area developed and owned by local residents.

Housing for Heroes™ exterior 3D rendering Housing for Heroes™ interior 3D rendering

The proposal was first presented to Councilwoman Chauna Banks, by Award winning filmmaker Queen Muhammad Ali and Developer Bradly Brown, detailing the approved plan located in the Qualified Census Tract.



"This development will create new jobs in North Baton Rouge, directly inject dollars into our local economy by the utilization of a local developer, and create 36 affordable housing units for essential workers and young professionals within our city and parish. It goes without saying that the impact of the $6 million allocation goes far beyond the area of the development" shared Mayor Broome as she explained the Housing for Heroes development November 4th 2021.



According to research published in the JAMA network on disparities in (COVID-19) Infections and Deaths, high populations of marginalized and minoritized communities have been historically disinvested with similar impacts like Scotlandville, which was hit hard by the virus early in the beginning of the pandemic.

"Our goal with this project is to provide those on the frontlines with an affordable, modern beautiful space to live, because the most important part of any great story are the heroes/sheroes, and we need more happy endings with this pandemic," said Queen.



"ARPA prioritizes the need for equitable housing & economic development in communities plagued by historical disinvestment. The funding allocated for this development by the city-parish provides notice that the elected officials of East Baton Rouge continue to recognize the need to address the inequities that effect our most vulnerable communities and have vowed to take action" said Bradly Brown, a Baton Rouge native and former Capitol High football star, who also played for the University of Louisiana in Lafayette.



"We aim to utilize arts, culture, and other platforms, with diverse partners to strategically shape the physical and social character of Scotlandville, and by doing this, our team are not just developers, but "Creative Placemakers" said Muhammad Ali who is also known for her creative placemaking work in American Samoa focused on archiving indigenous health and wellness.

On January 6, 2022, the U.S. Department of Treasury released the Final Rule for the COVID-19 Recovery Fund (ARPA Funds). The 400-page document clarifies that recipients can use funds for capital expenditures that support an eligible COVID-19 public health or economic response. For example, recipients may build certain affordable housing, childcare facilities, schools, hospitals, and other projects consistent with final rule requirements.



Housing for Heroes™

Located in a Qualified Census Tract (QCT) in the Cultural District and Historic community of Scotlandville. Housing for Heroes is a 36-unit, mixed use live/work space creating 25 new jobs in the area and providing 1-3 loft style units. The company is a joint venture between Queen's company Queen Muhammad Ali, LLC, and Bradly's KMT holdings and development.



