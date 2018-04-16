$6 Million Project to Address Student Isolation in Broward

Middle school is the critical "pivot point" where students either get on track toward graduation or enter a downward spiral toward dropping out. Fortunately, the Foundation had been in a long-standing partnership with the School District on an initiative called School is Cool – addressing absenteeism, behavioral issues, and low course performance in reading and math. "Student learning isn't possible if they aren't present – physically, mentally, and emotionally," said Dan Gohl, Chief Academic Officer of Broward County Public Schools.

The earlier work between the Foundation and the District showed that lower performing students are often isolated, and isolation leads to alienation. The students then begin to resent school because it's a constant reminder of their academic challenges and troubled peer relationships. Unaddressed, this can lead to self-destructive behavior and social issues, of which we are now all too familiar following the Parkland tragedy earlier this year. This new phase of School is Cool aims to break the cycle of isolation for struggling students and move them toward success in school - and in life.

Over the next three years, the $3 million Community Foundation grant will enable the District to bring 20 additional staff into 10 middle schools to provide social/emotional and intense academic support to lower performing students, who are likely to slip under the radar because they aren't defined as "special needs" or "gifted" – they're students who are simply "caught in the middle."

Individual learning plans will be created for each student, so they get the personalized attention they desperately need. Isolation and disengagement will be addressed through peer-to-peer mentoring, enhanced connections with teachers and counselors, and involvement in external activities through connections with Broward nonprofits.

The District will continue to refine this approach over the next three years with the goal to self-fund and roll-out the initiative to all of Broward's middle schools. By 2021, the way middle school education is delivered in Broward will be forever changed – for the better. This is game changing!

