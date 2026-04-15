6 Monks (6M) and HC Global Fund Services Announce Strategic Cooperation to Deliver Comprehensive End-to-End Fund Services Platform to Worldwide clients

Cooperation combines HC Global's $51 billion fund administration platform with 6 Monks' European AIFM expertise to provide seamless access to €30 trillion EU institutional market

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HC Global Fund Services, LLC (HC Global), a leading global fund administrator with $51 billion in Assets under Administration (AUA), and 6 Monks (6M), a regulated Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM), today announced a strategic collaboration to jointly deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end fund services platform to worldwide investment managers looking for European presence .

This enables HC Global to expand its service coverage into the European Union through 6 Monks' regulated AIFM platform, while also providing non-EU fund managers streamlined access to European institutional investors. With 6M's AIFM Passport, non-EU funds promoters can now access all 27 EU markets, reaching institutions including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance groups, and private banks that collectively represent over €30 trillion in assets under management, according to EFAMA's 2024 report.

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide truly global fund administration services," said Ghufran Rizvi, COO at HC Global. "By combining our operational excellence and technology platform with 6 Monks' deep European regulatory expertise, we're eliminating the traditional barriers that have prevented fund managers from efficiently accessing European capital."

HC Global brings a substantial scale to the partnership with 750 employees across six countries and multiple time zones, providing follow-the-sun service coverage. The company's global footprint spans California, Nevada, Colorado, New York, Toronto, Mumbai and Manila and will now extend to Luxembourg through this strategic collaboration.

6 Monks, as an authorized AIFM, specializes in providing services to third-party funds pursuing investment opportunities in private equity, Web3, and crypto-assets through European passport-compliant investment vehicles. The firm's expertise in navigating complex European regulatory requirements complements HC Global's operational capabilities.

"We're excited to leverage HC Global's extensive network and operational infrastructure to provide an integrated solution that simplifies European market access for international fund managers," said Quentin Werlé, Head of Portfolio Management at 6 Monks (6M). "This combined service framework reduces the operational burden of cross-border compliance and back-office management, allowing fund managers to focus on alpha generation, investment strategy, and fundraising."

Media Contact: Issa Pasco, Business Development Associate, [email protected]

SOURCE HC Global Fund Services