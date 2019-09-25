6 New Members Join The New Continuous Delivery Foundation Showcasing Broad Industry and Organizational Support

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the vendor-neutral home for many of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery, today announced the addition of six new members, spanning a wide range of expertise, with industry leaders in finance and e-commerce, cloud-based integration services, a DevOps professionals association, and specialists in DevOps and open source software management expertise.

"The CDF is built on the strengths of our members. Each organization brings unique expertise and strengths that are critical to increasing our ability to reach an ever larger audience and guide the development of open source CD/CI and DevOps technologies moving forward," said Dan Lopez, CDF program manager. "With this group of new members, we've significantly increased our reach in industry and in organizations that support DevOps development. Strong organizational support is key to extending support to open source projects and communities."

The six new General Members join Premier Members CapitalOne, CircleCI, Cloudbees, Google, Huawei, IBM, jFrog, Netflix and Salesforce in working together to make continuous delivery tools and processes as accessible and reliable as possible and grow the overall ecosystem.

"Boomi has already adopted many continuous delivery practices and tools to empower development teams to achieve a faster, more frequent release cycles," said Steve Wood, Boomi's Chief Product Officer. "As a CDF member, Boomi will help shape industry specifications around pipelines, workflows and other CI/CD areas, as well as provide foundational support for CI/CD tools. We are honored to be a part of the foundation."

"As a DevOps platform, we are thrilled to join the CDF since Open Source and Continuous Delivery are keys in modules that we embed. At Cycloid, we believe in empowering people through our end-to-end DevOps platform in the respect of the prerogative of everyone: Dev, Ops, DevOps, Solution Architect, Presales, Project Manager. We simplify, centralize and generate the management of any tools, any apps and any platform to scale DevOps and Cloud adoption across the company. We care about decreasing time to delivery and improving software development," Benjamin Brial, CEO and Founder at Cycloid.

"DevOps Institute feels it is really important to support an initiative like the Continuous Delivery Foundation because we want to help nurture the human factors of Continuous Delivery success," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "If our goal is to help enable fast production flow - from ideas all the way to realization - we need to continuously upskill humans to deliver on the promise of innovation and disruption that automation and process improvement bring into the equation."

"eBay is very excited to join the CD Foundation, and we look forward to partnering with them to bring the benefits of CI/CD technology and DevOps mindset to developers everywhere," said Gail Frederick, VP of Mobile and Developer Ecosystem, eBay. "Continuous delivery enables software development teams to increase velocity and maintain high quality. We can't wait to work together to push technology forward."

"Increasing the velocity of our software delivery lifecycle is what enables development teams to iterate faster and, in turn, increase our output of innovative products and services for our customers and clients," says A.J. Lang, JPMorgan Chase's Chief Technology Officer. "Open source toolchain projects like Spinnaker and Jenkins are helping us achieve these efficiencies and have become increasingly relevant as we adopt modern development practices and execute our multi-cloud strategy. Our firm recognizes the power of open source and we look forward to collaborating closely with the CDF and influencing this community for the years to come."

"In today's world, software development teams simply cannot develop software at today's pace without using open source. We're excited by the opportunity to join the industry's top developers, users, and vendors to further CI/CD best practices and industry specifications, especially around open source usage and management." Rami Sass, CEO of WhiteSource.

Open source technologies such as Jenkins, JenkinsX, Spinnaker and Tekton, which are hosted by the CDF, help development teams from companies of all sizes and industries improve their speed and productivity when creating cloud-native, legacy infrastructure, mobile, IoT, and bare metal applications.

CDF members have hosted multiple Continuous Delivery Summits this year, including events co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China, and the upcoming KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019.

Join us for the Continuous Delivery Summit (November 18-21, San Diego), details available soon.

