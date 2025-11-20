6 Stages of Love Assessment by Thais Gibson and The Personal Development School Launches Online

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thais Gibson, founder of The Personal Development School (PDS) and creator of the Attachment Style Assessment, today announced the launch of the Six Stages of Love Assessment, a free, neuroscience-backed relationship questionnaire designed to help people understand where they are in their romantic journeys and how to move toward secure, lasting love.

According to U.S. data, roughly 70% of new (unmarried) relationships end within the first year, and 46% of marriages end in divorce. This online assessment helps participants identify the stage of their current relationship or where past relationships have stalled, revealing subconscious patterns that may be keeping them stuck at a particular stage. Whether single or in a relationship, the Six Stages of Love Assessment allows you to learn the key rites of passage to successfully progress to the next stage.

"If we don't understand the life cycle of a relationship, it can feel like love is just a series of high highs and low lows," said Gibson. "So many of us get stuck in patterns that leave us lonely, frustrated or unsure if we will find healthy, secure love. But by understanding exactly where we get stuck and learning how to move to the next stage, we can create a path toward love that lasts."

The assessment explores the six stages of love:

Dating: This stage is about vetting and knowing your standards, needs and non-negotiables. Honeymoon: Love feels exciting, effortless and full of chemistry. Power Struggle: Differences and old patterns surface. Many relationships end here, but this stage has specific lessons that must be learned for the relationship to survive. Rhythm: The relationship becomes easier, but this stage is about keeping the spark alive. Devotion: This is the optimal stage for more serious life commitments. Everlasting: Love becomes mature and interdependent, guided by trust, emotional safety and shared growth.

By taking the assessment, users determine what stage they're in, along with how to overcome what could keep them stuck. There are stage-specific exercises to address triggers and clarify needs. For people who are single, they'll learn why they usually get stuck breaking up in specific stages and how to overcome those patterns for future relationships.

For more information, and to take the Six Stages of Love Assessment by Thais Gibson to discover your relationship stage and learn how to move toward secure, lasting love, visit: attachment.personaldevelopmentschool.com/six-dating-stages.

About The Personal Development School

Making Relationship Healing Practical, Science-Based, and Accessible

Nobody moves through life, or love, without emotional scars. Yet most of us are never taught how to actually heal them. Instead, we're encouraged to suppress our feelings, blame ourselves, or repeat the same painful patterns in our relationships. For many, the only solution seems to be expensive, time-consuming therapy or self-help that doesn't translate into real change.

The Personal Development School (PDS) was created to change that.

Founded by attachment theory expert Thais Gibson, PhD, PDS offers a more accessible and efficient path to emotional and relational healing. Through affordable, science-based online programs available 24/7, members learn practical tools to rewire their subconscious beliefs, regulate their nervous system, and transform the way they show up in relationships.

Members receive instant access to video-style courses, guided workbooks, and step-by-step processes designed to help you:

Identify your personal relationship patterns

Heal attachment wounds and painful cycles

Learn your relationship needs for more fulfillment

Thrive in communication and healthily resolve conflict

Learning doesn't happen in isolation. PDS includes a supportive global community, live coaching calls, and daily events led by trained counselors and coaches, giving members real-time support as they integrate new skills into their everyday lives and relationships.

For more information or to explore membership options, please visit: personaldevelopmentschool.com.

