6 Steps to a Healthier Home this Fall

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The average American spends 90% of their time indoors, which is why the condition of indoor living environments has such a lasting impact on our well-being and quality of life. As experts in creating healthy living environments, JS2 Partners Healthy Home Builders offers six easy steps to cultivating a beneficial and more productive living environment.

Rusty Stout, builder & co-founder of JS2 Partners Healthy Home Builders, examines a broken roof tile on the second story of an office building, following a windstorm. Cracked shingles not only lead to costly water leaks but also become hazardous projectiles to people standing below.

Maintenance. Keep an eye on the outside of your home and fix issues before they become expensive problems. This includes checking your roof for missing shingles and tiles. Inspect outside walls for cracks in mortar and stucco, which can develop as temperatures fluctuate overtime. Make sure the land surrounding the exterior of your home is sloped to properly drain rainwater away from the foundation. Thermal health. Pulling in filtered fresh air from the outside is essential to proper indoor HVAC ventilation. Keep your home's thermostat at a comfortable level throughout the day in order to promote continuous circulation of clean air. It's also a good idea to open a window when running interior exhaust vents to avoid pulling unwanted air into your home from an attic or crawl space. Indoor air quality. A recent Harvard University study found over 82,000 chemicals present indoors. Everything from the glues used to adhere typical construction products to the chemicals found in many leather treatments, wood lacquers, paints and home finishes create quite the toxic concoction of indoor air pollutants. Filters with integrated charcoal can help trap indoor pollution and allergens. Use HVAC air filters rated MERV-13 or greater. Replace carpet with tile or low VOC hardwood floors to cut back on airborne dust. Periodically flush drain lines with a bleach solution to mitigate mildew and grime odors in wet locations. Moisture. An estimated 85% of U.S. buildings have water damage and/or leaks present. Moisture inside a home spells trouble very quickly with the hazards of mold growth and weakened structural integrity. Managing your home's humidity levels is easy with a separately controlled dehumidifier unit that integrates with the HVAC system. A level between 35% - 55% relative humidity is ideal. Periodically check plumbing and drainpipes for leaks and maintain proper flashing around windows and awnings to avoid leaks from heavy rains. Water quality. Despite sanitation efforts, city and underground water sources are often contaminated with unsafe heavy metals, pathogens and chemical particulates. Our skin and lungs act as sponges, making quality drinking water equally as important as the safety of the water used to bathe. A whole house water purifier is well worth the investment to eliminate up to 99% of harmful water contaminates and chlorine. Organization. A clean and organized living environment is essential to maintaining focus and mental clarity. Clear out that clutter in closets, the home office, pantry and garage. Keep countertops clean and home decor simple and elegant. Remember that quality time is time well spent!

Learn more about incorporating healthy building principles and designs into your home by visiting www.JS2partners.com.

About JS2 Partners

JS2 Partners Healthy Home Builders is dedicated to crafting homes that offer healthy and productive living environments. JS2 Partners utilizes low/no VOC construction materials, hypoallergenic finishes and integrated building science designs that are optimal for function, beauty and well-being. JS2 Partners offers design + build services and consulting across the U.S. and is proud to pioneer home building best practices with a mission to build healthier and live better. Visit www.HealthyHouseDesigns.com.

