6 Strategies to Recruit and Hire in 2023's Candidate-Driven Job Market

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers are starting the year off strong in this candidate-driven market. "We are seeing an unprecedented volume of new positions from businesses worldwide in January," says Kathleen Steffey, CEO, and Founder of Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search. The volume of hiring has returned to pre-pandemic levels and employers are having to compete for top talent like never before. This surge brings about new challenges for employers that have plans to grow their headcount in 2023. "2022 labor constraints have forced hiring managers to be more creative in their hiring decisions. The path for 2023 has no projected change in sight," says Steffey.

Below are 6 effective hiring strategies that will increase your chances to recruit the best candidates while retaining your current team.

1. Move Quickly

It's important to keep candidates engaged during the hiring process , especially during a candidate-driven market. Make sure to keep candidates updated throughout the hiring process and respond promptly. If candidates are left in the dark, you may miss out on your next best employee.

2. Focus on Retaining Your Existing Team

Retention is such a large part of a successful recruiting strategy when there's a shortage of best-fit candidates. Let your current team know how much you appreciate them and recognize their efforts. Figure out what benefits matter to them most and work to help meet their needs.

3. Tap into the right talent pools

Talent pools might be getting larger, but the number of quality candidates is getting smaller. Additionally, top candidates are getting choosier and know they have plenty of options.

4. Consider remote working

Many employees have become accustomed to the flexibility and work/life balance that comes with remote work. If you're able to offer a remote position, not only will this be a selling point of the job, but it will also increase the number of potential candidates who can apply.

5. Be mindful of your interview process

Interviews should be used to attract top talent, not send them away. Companies with long, in-depth interview processes lose out on top talent, especially leadership-level candidates.

6. Consider Temp Staffing

Hiring employees on a Temp Staffing basis can reduce the risk of turnover and eliminate high training and salary costs. Not only can you choose how long you want the temp contract to last, but you also have the flexibility to terminate the contract immediately.

As more candidates take advantage of the current job market, employers need to be aware of these trends and change their own recruiting and hiring practices if they want to compete.

