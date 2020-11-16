6 Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. Attorneys Chosen to 2020 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars Lists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Lawyers® is one of the most well-respected legal ranking publications in the nation. Honorees are selected through a rigorous patented process comprising multiple phases. First, they must be nominated by a third party. Then, they are evaluated and scored on 12 indicators of career achievement, including past successful verdicts and/or settlements, position within their firm, experience, pro bono legal work and community service, education, and more. Finally, attorneys are judged before a Blue Ribbon Panel to determine whether they should be awarded a listing.

Rising Stars honorees are required to undergo the same selection process outlined above, but the nominee pool is limited to lawyers under 40 or in the first 10 years of their legal practice.

Among the mere 5% and 2.5% of the nation's practicing legal professionals selected to Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars, respectively, Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. lawyers were featured for their work in Springfield, Missouri as follows:

These Strong-Garner-Bauer, P.C. attorneys were honored in prior years by Super Lawyers® or Rising Stars as noted by the dates provided alongside their names.

Strong-Garner-Bauer, P.C. has recovered more than $7 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients injured by large companies and corporations — pharmaceutical, medical, tobacco, motor vehicle and insurance, among others. Since 1976, the firm has garnered national recognition, including from Martindale-Hubbell and the Inner Circle of Advocates, for their innovative, effective approach to resolving legal claims.

For information about Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. and their unique, esteemed lawyers, visit stronglaw.com. Or visit superlawyers.com to learn more about Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars.

SOURCE Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C.

Related Links

stronglaw.com

