60+ Hours a Year: Women Are Reclaiming the Time They Spend on Shaving

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of women are doing the math, and the numbers are hard to ignore. Some consumer estimates suggest that women who shave regularly can spend more than 60 hours per year on the routine, a figure that has prompted a notable shift in how consumers approach hair removal. According to Laser by Aleya, clients are increasingly arriving at consultations not just with skin concerns, but with a clear awareness of the time and effort their current hair removal routines demand, and a desire to find something more sustainable. The pattern reflects a broader recalibration in how women think about personal care, with efficiency and long-term value taking a larger role in the decision-making process. Those looking to explore alternative options can request a quote to learn more about what laser hair removal may offer.

Why the Time Cost of Shaving Is Entering the Conversation

For women who shave multiple times per week, particularly during warmer months, the cumulative time investment across a year can rival a full work week. When viewed through that lens, the routine starts to look less like a minor inconvenience and more like a recurring obligation that competes with other priorities.

Laser by Aleya notes that clients are increasingly framing the conversation around reclaiming that time, rather than simply addressing a skin issue. The motivation to explore laser hair removal is no longer driven solely by aesthetics, but also by a practical desire to simplify daily and weekly routines.

The Repetition Problem With Conventional Hair Removal

Shaving, waxing, and depilatory creams all share one defining characteristic: they require consistent repetition. Results are temporary, and the cycle begins again within days. For many clients, this repetition is not just time-consuming but physically taxing, contributing to irritation, ingrown hairs, and the kind of cumulative skin stress that compounds over months and years.

Repeated friction from razors and the regrowth cycle associated with waxing can leave skin in a near-permanent state of recovery. Clients with sensitive skin or coarser hair textures often report that the maintenance effort is disproportionate to the results they achieve.

What Clients Are Saying About Making the Switch

The decision to transition toward laser hair removal is rarely made overnight. For most clients at Laser by Aleya, it follows months or years of managing the shortcomings of conventional methods before the time and skin toll becomes the deciding factor.

Consultations are structured around understanding each client's routine, skin type, and hair texture, with treatment plans designed to progressively reduce regrowth and minimize the maintenance burden over time.

"Many of our clients come in having done the calculation themselves," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "When they realize how much time they have been dedicating to shaving every week, the conversation about laser hair removal shifts from a luxury to something that genuinely makes sense for their lifestyle."

A Shift Toward Solutions That Prioritize Long-Term Value

The growing interest in time reclamation is part of a wider consumer trend in which personal care decisions are evaluated not just on immediate results, but on the cumulative cost of maintaining them, both in terms of money and time. Laser hair removal, while requiring a series of sessions upfront, is increasingly viewed as a practical investment by clients who project the long-term savings in time and product spending.

Laser by Aleya reports that client inquiries have grown among working professionals and parents, two groups for whom discretionary time is especially limited. For these clients, the appeal of reducing a repetitive grooming task carries significant weight.

"The question we hear most often is not whether it works," Bamdad added. "It is why they did not come in sooner."

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is an award-winning provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services based in Great Neck. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, the clinic delivers personalized treatments supported by advanced laser technology and carefully selected beauty supplies. With over 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya is committed to safety, education, and consistent results.

Contact

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya