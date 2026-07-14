The Hair Removal Method That Predates Laser Is Now the One Some NYC Clients Can't Find Anywhere Else

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk into most hair removal clinics in New York and the conversation starts and ends with laser. It is fast, it is effective for the right candidate, and it has dominated the industry for decades. But for a specific and growing segment of clients, laser is simply not an option, and the reason comes down to biology. Laser hair removal works by targeting the pigment in the hair follicle. For clients with blonde, gray, red, or very fine hair, there is not enough pigment to absorb the energy, which means the treatment may produce limited or inconsistent results. For these clients, Laser by Aleya has seen a quiet but consistent uptick in interest in electrolysis, a method that predates laser by more than a century and remains the only FDA-recognized form of permanent hair removal effective across all hair colors and skin tones. Clients curious about whether electrolysis may be the right fit for their specific hair profile can request a quote to start the conversation.

Why Laser Has a Blind Spot

Laser hair removal has transformed the industry and remains highly effective for clients with sufficient contrast between hair color and skin tone. The technology targets melanin, the pigment that gives hair its color, using concentrated light energy to disable the follicle at the root.

The limitation is straightforward: where there is little or no melanin, the laser has nothing to lock onto. Blonde, gray, white, and very fine hair are generally less responsive to laser hair removal because they contain less pigment for the laser to target. Clients in these categories who have attempted laser treatment elsewhere frequently report underwhelming results, often after investing significant time and money in a series of sessions that were unlikely to work for their hair type from the outset.

What Electrolysis Actually Does Differently

Electrolysis works on an entirely different principle. Rather than targeting pigment, it delivers a small electrical current directly into each individual hair follicle, destroying the growth cells at the root regardless of hair color. The process is follicle-specific and color-blind, which is precisely what makes it the right tool for the clients laser cannot serve.

The trade-off is time. Because electrolysis treats one follicle at a time, it is a more precise and patient process than laser, which can cover larger areas in a single pass. For clients with fine or sparse hair in targeted areas, however, that precision is often exactly what the situation calls for.

A Method With More History Than Most Clients Realize

Electrolysis was first developed in 1875, originally as a treatment for ingrown eyelash hairs. It has been in continuous clinical use ever since, which makes it by far the longest-standing hair removal method available. Despite that track record, it has spent much of the past two decades in laser's considerable shadow.

"There is a whole group of clients who have been told laser will not work for them and have walked away thinking there is no permanent option available," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Electrolysis has been the answer to that problem for a very long time. It just does not get the same attention."

Who Is Showing Up for Electrolysis Consultations

The profile of clients seeking electrolysis at Laser by Aleya spans a wider range than many might expect. Naturally blonde clients who have never been candidates for laser make up a consistent portion. Clients whose remaining hair has naturally turned gray over time may no longer be ideal candidates for additional laser treatments and often explore electrolysis instead. Clients with fine facial hair in sensitive areas, where precision matters more than speed, represent a third distinct group.

What these clients share is that they have often spent time searching for a provider who offers electrolysis at all, as many clinics have phased it out in favor of laser-only service models. Laser by Aleya offers both, allowing treatment plans to be matched to the client rather than to the equipment available.

Quiet, Precise, and Particularly Well Suited to Certain Clients

Electrolysis will not replace laser for the clients laser serves well. But for the clients it cannot reach, it is not a consolation option. It is often the most appropriate option for those clients, and Bamdad notes that clients who arrive understanding that distinction tend to move through the process with realistic expectations and consistent results.

"These clients are not settling," Bamdad added. "They are finally getting the right treatment for their hair type, which is what should have been recommended from the beginning."

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is an award-winning provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services based in Great Neck. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, the clinic delivers personalized treatments supported by advanced laser technology and carefully selected beauty supplies. With over 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya is committed to safety, education, and consistent results.

Contact

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya