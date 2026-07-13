Surviving Summer in the City: New Yorkers Are Turning to Underarm Laser to Beat Subway Sweat

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York summers have a particular kind of heat, the kind that builds on a crowded platform waiting for a delayed train, with no airflow and no relief until the doors finally open. As temperatures climb each year, more New Yorkers are rethinking how they prepare for a season spent largely underground and in transit. Laser by Aleya has noticed a seasonal pattern in client requests, with underarm laser hair removal becoming a popular pre-summer booking as commuters look for ways to feel more comfortable through the hottest months. Anyone looking to get ahead of the season can request a quote to find out what a treatment timeline could look like before summer hits its peak.

Why the Subway Makes Summer Worse

New York's subway system is known for trapping heat well beyond what's happening at street level. Platforms sit underground with limited airflow, and train cars generate additional warmth from electronics and equipment that has nowhere to go. The result is a commute that can feel hotter and more humid than the city above it, regardless of the actual temperature outside.

For many New Yorkers, that means the discomfort of summer isn't confined to a few hours outdoors. It's a daily, twice-a-day experience built into the commute itself, often in close quarters with little room to adjust.

Underarms Become a Practical Concern, Not Just a Cosmetic One

Underarm sweat is one of the most visible and most self-conscious-making side effects of a hot commute, particularly for anyone wearing fitted clothing or attending meetings directly after getting off the train. Hair in the underarm area can trap moisture and odor, compounding the discomfort that comes with a long, sweaty ride.

Laser by Aleya notes that clients booking underarm treatments ahead of summer often cite the combination of heat, humidity, and crowded commuting conditions as their primary motivation, more so than a purely aesthetic preference. Reducing hair in the area is one practical step that can make the experience of getting through a New York summer slightly more manageable.

Planning Ahead of Peak Heat

Laser hair removal requires multiple sessions spaced several weeks apart to be effective, which means clients hoping to feel a difference by the height of summer need to start the process well before the temperatures climb. Laser by Aleya reports a consistent uptick in underarm consultations each spring, as clients work backward from the warmest months to time their treatment series appropriately.

"People plan their summer wardrobe. They plan their vacations. This is becoming part of that same seasonal planning," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Nobody wants to be thinking about a sweat stain in a packed subway car at eight in the morning."

A Small Adjustment With a Noticeable Daily Impact

Unlike many seasonal beauty trends, this one is driven less by appearance and more by day-to-day comfort. Clients describe the appeal less in terms of how they look and more in terms of how they feel getting through a city that offers very little relief from summer heat once you're underground.

"This is really about quality of life during the months when the city is at its most unforgiving," Bamdad added. "If a treatment can take one source of daily discomfort off the table, that matters to people, especially when they're doing the same commute every single day."

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is an award-winning provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services based in Great Neck. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, the clinic delivers personalized treatments supported by advanced laser technology and carefully selected beauty supplies. With over 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya is committed to safety, education, and consistent results.

Contact:

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya